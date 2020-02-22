Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home Entertainment 'Great': US President Donald Trump praises Bollywood's gay rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
EntertainmentNews Reports

‘Great’: US President Donald Trump praises Bollywood’s gay rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The day of its release the movie was banned in Dubai and other cities of UAE over its homosexual content.

OpIndia Staff
US President Donald Trump lauds Bollywood gay rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, (courtesy: News18.com)
Engagements18

The new Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, India’s first gay rom-com, is making no bones about its subject matter. After getting a positive response at the box office the movie has now managed to get international recognition. US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to laud the new Bollywood movie.

Peter Tatchell, a human right activist’s tweet caught US President Donald Trump’s attention, who lauded the film. Replying to his tweet, Trump wrote, “Great!

Soon after this, reacting to Trump’s reply, Tatchell wrote, “Donald Trump just retweeted me. Shock horror! I tweeted a @PinkNews article about a new gay Bollywood movie & he retweeted it. I loathe Trump & tweet against his anti-LGBT+ policies, climate destruction denial, misogyny & collusion with the far right.” He also said, “I hope this is the beginning of President Trump’s genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

After Donald Trump’s tweet, several Indians replied tagging Ayushmann Khurana in the comment thread saying that he should be proud the US President was endorsing his film. Moreover, Trump supporters in America too jumped at the opportunity to call him a “LGBTQ hero.”

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan banned in UAE for homosexuality

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a directorial debut of Hitesh Kewalya, is a love story between two men in small-town India. In the movie, the homosexual couple tries to win the acceptance of their conservative family. The makers of the movie have tried to break the taboo against homosexuality by aiming to deal with that with humour through Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The day of its release the movie was banned in Dubai and other cities of UAE over its homosexual content.

In many Islamic countries, homosexuality is severely punished. In India, though Section 377 was decriminalised in September 2018, however, same-sex relationships continue to largely remain a taboo.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Pune footpath bikers

Watch: This Pune aunty scolding bikers riding on footpath is winning the Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -
fake news Hindu names

Fact Check: Left-liberals malign Hindus by sharing 13 imaginary Hindu names for those arrested in espionage case

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,439FansLike
235,977FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com