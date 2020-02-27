Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home Social Media Anti-CAA riots: Islamists defend petrol bombs and stones recovered from AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s roof, call it 'self defence'
News ReportsSocial Media

Anti-CAA riots: Islamists defend petrol bombs and stones recovered from AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s roof, call it ‘self defence’

The most bizarre statement in the defence of the AAP leader came from another social media user, who claimed that it was not even a petrol bomb, but bottles filled with Pepsi and boiling oil.

OpIndia Staff
Petrol bombs found on AAP leader Tahir Hussain's rooftop
Engagements1333

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader -Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner. Day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

As per multiple reports, petrol bombs, stones and bricks were stored on Hussain’s terrace raising questions about his role in the riots.

However, when media started reporting that, many Islamists and sympathisers took to Twitter to defend Hussain and referred to the petrol bombs and stones stored on his rooftop as ‘self defence’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

One social media user identifying himself as ‘Ladak’ claimed that Tahir Hussain was defending his family and his home. By bringing reference to Ehsan Jafri, who had shot few bullets to allegedly protect himself during Gujarat riots, Ladak claimed that Hussain was doing a similar act to protect his family.

Former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri lost his life in the Gulbarg society violence in 2002 Gujarat riots which broke out after a Muslim mob set a train compartment on fire in Godhra. The train was returning from Ayodhya and 59 people, most of them women and children, were burnt alive.

Another troll, Sidrah, also echoed similar propaganda as she tried to absolve murder accused Tahir Hussain. She too suggested that Tahir Hussain had stored bombs to protect himself from the mobs.

More social media users began to attack the journalists for exposing images of petrol bombs on the terrace of Tahir Hussain.

A social media user Rock accused journalists of baying Tahir Hussain’s blood and claimed that AAP leaders’ house was under the attack to claim that he had stored all those bombs for protecting himself.

The most bizarre statement in the defence of the AAP leader came from another social media user, who claimed that it was not even a petrol bomb, but bottles filled with Pepsi and boiling oil. He did not even bother acknowledging that those bottles are actually petrol bombs and not the stock of beverages found from the rooftop from a terrace party.

The massive expose of AAP leader Tahir Hussain comes at a time when the AAP and its leader are busy defending the murder accused by claiming that he was a victim of mob violence and was rescued only two days ago.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The anti-CAA mob had thrown his body into a drain.

Later, his body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. It is believed that he was beaten to death and later, the mob disposed of his body by dumping it in the drain.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:tahir hussain aap, tahir hussain petrol bomb,

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,035FansLike
238,760FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com