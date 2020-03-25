On first day of Chaitra Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shifted the Ram Lalla idol to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises. Ram Lalla idol will be kept there till the construction of the Ram Mandir is completed.

The Chief Minister also presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakhs for the construction of the temple.

Today morning at 3 AM, Ram Lalla idol was shifted to the temporary temple. On Wednesday, Ram Lalla idol was placed on a 9.5 kg silver throne. Now the Ram Mandir will be constructed at the original ‘garbha gruh’.

In November 2019, in a historic verdict, the Supreme Court handed over the Ram Janmabhoomi site to the Hindus, paving way for the Ram Mandir. The Sunni Waqf Board will be given an alternate 5 acre land on which they could build a mosque should they wish. Earlier this year, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was formed and Union Government made a symbolic donation of Re 1 to the trust.