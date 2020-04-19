The ‘Bhoomi Puja’ ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was tentatively scheduled for April 30, has been deferred in view of the lockdown over coronavirus. According to Indian Express report, sources close to Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ will be postponed for now and the new date for the auspicious occasion will be decided only once lockdown ends

A meeting held among trust members had decided to go ahead with April 30 as the likely date, but nothing was finalised. With the lockdown on, the puja has been deferred for now. Meanwhile, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had donated Rs 11 lakh to PM-CARES fund to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Trustees had met PM Modi

Earlier, the trustees of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was supposed to happen in April.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It was reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to visit the holy city of Ayodhya to attend the foundation laying (Bhoomi Puja) ceremony of the proposed Ram temple. However, with coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty looms over the proposed ‘Bhoomi Puja’.

Lord Ram idol shifted to temporary site

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had shifted the Ram Lalla idol to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

Ram Lalla idol will be kept there till the construction of the Ram Mandir is completed. The Chief Minister had also presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakhs for the construction of the temple.

Historic Ram Janmabhoomi judgement

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In November 2019, in a historic verdict, the Supreme Court handed over the Ram Janmabhoomi site to the Hindus, paving way for the Ram Mandir. The Sunni Waqf Board will be given an alternate 5-acre land on which they could build a mosque should they wish. Earlier this year, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was formed and the Union Government made a symbolic donation of Re 1 to the trust.