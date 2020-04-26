On Saturday, the DGP Chandigarh Police, Sanjay Baniwal, shared a video on Twitter wherein they showcased an innovative device to trap non-cooperating coronavirus suspects and violators of nationwide lockdown. In the video, they demonstrate the use of the device where a police officer can be seen holding a man using the ‘Corona trap.’ The man was escorted to a vehicle nearby and only then the lock of the iron trap was loosened, which shows that police can hold people without touching them, thereby reducing the risk of getting infected with coronavirus.

VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers.

Great equipment, great drill !!!

Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha pic.twitter.com/oTLsGoe6yt — DGP Chandigarh Police (@DgpChdPolice) April 25, 2020

The VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has made the device, which is a metal rod with a tong like structure at one end to catch lockdown violates and non-cooperative COVID-19 suspects. The two arches that face each other go around a person’s body to trap him, and the arches can be opened and closed by a sliding stick at the other end of the rod.

After a person has been caught, they can be pulled or pushed towards a police vehicle or an ambulance, without the need to touch them. This will ensure that the policemen do not come in close contact of people while performing their duties. The device is similar to a snake tong in design, a device used to catch venomous snakes safely.

Chandigarh has the third-highest Coronavirus recovery rate (56%) in the country. Moreover, the city has not reigstered a single case of death, owing to the Chinese virus infection. As such Chandigarh advisor Manoj Parida has announced on Saturday that non-essential items would be available from April 3.

Punjab Police gets Creative

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country swells, the Punjab Police have upped their ante, leveraging quirky Bollywood memes and altering it to create awareness among people about the novel coronavirus among the public as well as dissuade them from violating the government-enforced lockdown restrictions.

Punjab Police recently shared a witty meme on its official Twitter page that is winning hearts on the social media platforms. The meme entailed a popular Bollywood track-‘Kisi Disco Mein Jayein’ from the Blockbuster movie- ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with adjunct lyrics to discourage people from venturing out amidst the lockdown. The lyrics read- ‘Kisi disco mein jaayein, kisi hotel mein khaayein, police dekh legi hum wahaan, chalo ghar pe hi reh lein hum’