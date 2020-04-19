Sunday, April 19, 2020
Home News Reports “If they were knowingly responsible, there should be consequences”, Donald Trump warns China for...
News Reports
Updated:

“If they were knowingly responsible, there should be consequences”, Donald Trump warns China for Coronavirus outbreak

Trump emphasised on how the Chinese Government refused to co-operate with the US in dealing with the pandemic

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Donald Trump warns China of 'consequences' for Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping (Photo Credits: CNBC)
2

During a press conference at the White House on Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened China with “consequences” if it is found that they were “knowingly responsible” for the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

He added, “It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t. And now the whole world is suffering because of it. If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences.”

Trump emphasised on how the Chinese Government refused to co-operate with the US in dealing with the pandemic. He said that China was perhaps embarrassed about the fact that the virus originated in the country. The US President also talked about an invincible alliance between China and Joe Biden, one of the Democratic candidates contesting for the post of the President.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Talking about the impact of the Chinese virus on the economy, Donald Trump highlighted, “We had the greatest economy in the world by far. China isn’t even close. Go back two months. And we’re going to keep it that way.”

He also raised questions about the low Chinese figures on Coronavirus-related deaths in the country. Trump reiterated, “The number’s impossible,” he said. “It’s an impossible number to hit.” It is important to remember that China, following pressure from world leaders, had revealed that Wuhan saw a 50% spike in Coronavirus deaths from what was previously reported.

Coronavirus not a “Natural Virus”

A report published by Fox News made a shocking revelation that the Wuhan coronavirus that has swept the globe was not a natural virus but a man-made one that was accidentally leaked by an intern working at the lab at Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Mounting an attack against China for its possible complicity in the spread of the virus, US President Donald Trump took cognisance of the exclusive report published by the Fox News which alleged that though the virus is a naturally occurring strain among bats and not a bioweapon, it was being studied in the Wuhan lab and was eventually leaked by an intern.

Donald Trump seeks origin of Coronavirus

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met on April 9 through video conference to discuss the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis but the meet ended without any concrete outcomes.

At the UNSC meeting, USA called for an analysis of the origins of Coronavirus, in an obvious dig at China, while the latter insisted that no country should be made a scapegoat and called for global solidarity in the wake of the pandemic. SG Anthony Gutierres’s call for a global ceasefire received no support and the only thing the UNSC agreed on was on press elements post the meet.

“The United States reiterates today the need for complete transparency and the timely sharing of public health data and information within the international community. The most effective way to contain this pandemic is through accurate, science-based data collection and analysis of the origins, characteristics, and spread of the virus,” Ambassador Kelly Craft said in her remarks on the disease.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

“If they were knowingly responsible, there should be consequences”, Donald Trump warns China for Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Questioning the low Chinese figures on Coronavirus-related deaths, Donald Trump said, "It's an impossible number to hit."
Read more
News Reports

“Over-enthusiastic Muslims will start crowding markets”: Grandnephew of Maulana Azad writes to PM requesting extension of lockdown till end of Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's grandnephew Firoz Bakht Ahmed appealed to PM Modi to not lift the coronavirus lockdown till end of Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Congress asks Pinayari Vijayan to resign amidst allegations of Sprinklr data scam

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, a petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court over the decision to hand over the data to Sprinklr.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani human rights activist Arif Ajakia slams Rana Ayyub, Saba Naqvi and Arfa Khanum for shielding Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Human rights activist Arif Ajakia said that in any other country Tablighi Jamaat would have faced much bigger backlash
Read more
Opinions

Pakistan and Bangladesh are using the pandemic to starve their Hindu minorities

Abhishek Banerjee -
If media has time and space for silly articles suggesting that saying “Bharat” instead of “India” could be a conspiracy against the world, they surely have time to cover what’s happening to Hindus in Pakistan or Bangladesh.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir ‘Bhoomi Puja’ in Ayodhya to be postponed amidst coronavirus lockdown: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Owing to the lockdown, the 'Bhoomi Puja' for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was scheduled for 30th April, has been deferred.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

He removed his mask and spit on me, could expose me to Coronavirus: One Mohammed Elias arrested for spitting on Manipur woman

OpIndia Staff -
The man who had spit on the Manipur woman went by the name Amir Mohammad Elias and was arrested for the racial attack
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Doctor commits suicide, blames AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his aide in suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor was allegedly asked to pay hefty amount by AAP MLA Prakah Jarwal to continue his contract of supplying tankers to Delhi Jal Board
Read more

Connect with us

219,739FansLike
291,042FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com