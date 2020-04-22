Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Home News Reports Home Minister assures safety to health care professionals amid attacks, Indian Medical Association calls...
News Reports
Updated:

Home Minister assures safety to health care professionals amid attacks, Indian Medical Association calls off ‘White Alert’ and ‘Black Day’ protests

The Indian Medical Association had scheduled a symbolic protest named as 'White Alert' against the attacks and assault on health workers today onwards.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Represenational image Picture courtesy: The Federal
1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured the health workers of security on behalf of the Central Government amidst the incidents of attack on health workers in several parts of the country. While interacting with a group of doctors and Indian Medical Association (IMA) members through video conferencing, the Home minister appreciated the contribution of health workers in combatting the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Medical Association had scheduled a symbolic protest named as ‘White Alert’ against the attacks and assault on health workers today onwards. But the home minister while assuring the security to the health workers appealed to them not to carry forward the symbolic protest. He said, “the government is with doctors”.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted, “Safety and dignity of our doctors at their workplace is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After the meeting with the Home Minister, the Indian Medical Associated agreed to withdraw the symbolic ‘White Alert’ protest.

‘White Alert’ protest by Indian Medical Association

Amid the multiple attacks on health workers across the country especially during coronavirus epidemic situation, the IMA had scheduled protests against assaults on doctors and other medical staff while performing duties. The IMA had called for a nationwide symbolic protest and urged the doctors and hospitals across the country to light candles on April 22 as a mark of protest. The IMA is demanding the centre to formulate a law for the protection of Medical professionals from attack on duty.

A notice issued by IMA read as, “If the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on April 23. Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation – All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil.” But after the meeting with the home minister, the protest was withdrawn by IMA.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A statement issued by IMA said that the home minister is very much aware and concerned about the attacks, and assured them that the govt is coming out with legislation to address the safety and dignity of doctors and other healthcare workers. Both the home minister and the health minister appealed the IMA to defere the symbolic protest during the meeting. Amit Shah also added that during such a period of global crisis, such protests will send out a bad signal of the unity of our country and damage the image of the country internationally.

Agreeing to the appeal of the union ministers, the IMA decided to withdraw the white alert protest on 22 April and Black day protest on 23 April to maintain unity and integrity of the country.

Assault on health workers

There have been several instances of attacks on health workers especially after the outburst of coronavirus cases due to religious congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz. There have been several reports of an assault on doctors in many areas, mostly in minority dominated areas.

After people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in March were quarantined, several members had misbehaved with doctors and others working in quarantine centres. They had spat on doctors, roamed around naked in their wards, and made vulgar comments towards female workers.

Later, healthcare teams visiting various localities in several states for coronavirus survey were attacked by locals. People in those places had resisted being checked by the medical teams, and had attacked them preventing them to transport Coronavirus positive patients or their close contacts to hospitals and quarantine centres. Dozens of such cases of assault on healthcare teams have emerged from several states in the last couple of weeks, where stones were pelted on doctors and police teams accompanying them, and ambulances and police vehicles were damaged by mobs.

Ordinance to end violence against health workers

In a related development, union government today brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The new ordinance has provisions to punish those who attack health workers with jail term and penalty. An amendment in this regard will be brought to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 making such a crime cognizable and non-bailable. The investigation in such assaults will be completed within 30 days and accused could face jail term from 3 months to 5 years with a penalty of Rs 50,000 which could go up to Rs 2 lakh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Home Minister assures safety to health care professionals amid attacks, Indian Medical Association calls off ‘White Alert’ and ‘Black Day’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Home Minister talked to doctors and Indian Medical Association members through video conferencing today
Read more
Opinions

Opportunities for the Indian economy after the Coronavirus pandemic

Pradeep Mahaur -
With the coronavirus pandemic, China has lost the faith of the world. Many nations are now keen to shift their manufacturing dependency away from China.
Read more
News Reports

Modi govt brings an ordinance to end violence against health workers, upto 7 years imprisonment for attackers

OpIndia Staff -
In a significant measure to stop the attacks against the healthcare workers in the country, Modi Government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Aviation ministry staffer tested positive for coronavirus, ministry headquarters at Jor Bagh sealed

OpIndia Staff -
The concerned employee had attended office on 15 April and was found coronavirus positive on 21 April.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath temple to open on 29 Apil, only 16 people including chief priest to remain present due to lockdown orders

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to reopen Kedarnath Temple at the scheduled date was taken by priest community headed by the chief priest, Bhimashankar Linga.
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching case and for leading the "compromise on Indian journalism."
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more

Connect with us

220,470FansLike
296,252FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com