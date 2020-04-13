Monday, April 13, 2020
Home News Reports Mangaluru: Minor was 'bored', so packed friend inside suitcase to bring him home, case...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mangaluru: Minor was ‘bored’, so packed friend inside suitcase to bring him home, case registered

The teenager packed his friend in a suitcase and took him to the apartment complex. But, given the weight of the bag, the boy kept struggling with it.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
'Bored' minor smuggles friend in a suitcase, Mangaluru police files case
Suitcase used by the minors (Image via: Deccan Herald)
25

The Mangaluru police have filed a case against a teenager for reportedly trying to smuggle his friend to his apartment, inside a suitcase on Sunday amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, as per a report in Deccan Herald.

The incident occurred at a housing complex near Arya Samaj Road in Mangaluru. The minor who hails from a well-to-do family wanted his friend to accompany him during the lockdown as he was residing alone in his apartment, as he was ‘bored’. On being denied permission by the Housing Association from doing so, the minor came up with a bizarre plan.

The teenager packed his friend in a suitcase and took him to the apartment complex. But, given the weight of the bag, the boy kept struggling with it. This caught the eye of the residents of the complex. They insisted the minor to open the bag after it had hit a bump and his friend started moving inside the suitcase.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The cops came in after they were tipped off about the incident and registered a case against the duo. They will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

As restrictions have been imposed over non-essential goods across the country due to the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, addicts across the country are leaving no stone unturned to procure non-essential items like Gutka, tobacco, cigarettes, and alcohol. One of the tool being used for the delivery of such items is the drone, which is one of the latest gadgets that have become popular.

A similar incident came to light from Gujarat’s Morbi area where a drone was used to deliver paan masala to homes by a young man named Hiren Patel. The Rajkot police had detained Patel and his friend Ravi, the owner of the drone and have initiated a probe against the two people under the Epidemic Act. The drone worth Rs 25,000 has also been seized.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths, Karnataka coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Mangaluru: Minor was ‘bored’, so packed friend inside suitcase to bring him home, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Mangaluru police will now produce the minors before the Juvenile Justice Board.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Pakistani doctors dance inside hospital wards in the middle of coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
The global death toll due to the Chinese pandemic coronavirus has crossed 1,14,000-mark with more than 1.8 million people being tested positive for the Chinese virus.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police registers case against a firm for allegedly issuing fake ration cards, company cries foul

Dibakar Dutta -
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and Information Technology (IT) Act Section 66D after a complaint was filed by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
Read more
Fact-Check

Assorted fake news peddlers come together to spread lies that woman drowned her five children in river ‘due to lockdown’

OpIndia Staff -
While the country has come together to fight Chinese coronavirus, a certain section of propagandists are rooting for the government's efforts to fail.
Read more
Government and Policy

Central govt rejects Sonia Gandhi’s demand to transfer PM-CARES fund to PMNRF, to allow FCRA-exempted foreign donation

OpIndia Staff -
The PM-CARES Fund will also receive exemptions from the operation of all provisions of the FCRA Act and can now accept donations from individuals and organisations based in foreign countries through foreign credit/debit cards and through wire transfer/SWIFT. Receipts can be downloaded directly from the portal.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,254FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com