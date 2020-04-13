'Bored' minor smuggles friend in a suitcase, Mangaluru police files case

The Mangaluru police have filed a case against a teenager for reportedly trying to smuggle his friend to his apartment, inside a suitcase on Sunday amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, as per a report in Deccan Herald.

The incident occurred at a housing complex near Arya Samaj Road in Mangaluru. The minor who hails from a well-to-do family wanted his friend to accompany him during the lockdown as he was residing alone in his apartment, as he was ‘bored’. On being denied permission by the Housing Association from doing so, the minor came up with a bizarre plan.

The teenager packed his friend in a suitcase and took him to the apartment complex. But, given the weight of the bag, the boy kept struggling with it. This caught the eye of the residents of the complex. They insisted the minor to open the bag after it had hit a bump and his friend started moving inside the suitcase.

The cops came in after they were tipped off about the incident and registered a case against the duo. They will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

As restrictions have been imposed over non-essential goods across the country due to the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, addicts across the country are leaving no stone unturned to procure non-essential items like Gutka, tobacco, cigarettes, and alcohol. One of the tool being used for the delivery of such items is the drone, which is one of the latest gadgets that have become popular.

A similar incident came to light from Gujarat’s Morbi area where a drone was used to deliver paan masala to homes by a young man named Hiren Patel. The Rajkot police had detained Patel and his friend Ravi, the owner of the drone and have initiated a probe against the two people under the Epidemic Act. The drone worth Rs 25,000 has also been seized.