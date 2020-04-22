India has been put under a strict lockdown to contain the scourge of the coronavirus pathogen which has wreaked havoc across the globe. All the states and mostly all the citizens have been complying strictly with the lockdown orders. However, there are few exceptions who are not only roaming around freely risking their lives and of those known to them but are also misbehaving with the police personnel when checked from flouting rules.

A video has surfaced where a young woman driver is seen yelling and misbehaving when her car is intercepted by the cops and she is asked to produce a movement pass.

Deva.. Look at the tragic problem faced by this poor girl.. she had to wait in her car & show the movement pass. Not like rich migrants labours who walking hundreds of KMs to reach their homes with little kids or stuck in a different states without food. pic.twitter.com/RnrE7ZbRpH — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) April 22, 2020

The movement pass or the curfew pass is being issued by the state governments to regulate the movement of cars amid lockdown orders. It is provided after detailed scrutiny and verification of documents and reasons provided by the citizen on a case by case basis. This is being done to restrict unnecessary travel during the lockdown.

Anger and melodrama

In a video that is now viral on social media, three women are seen travelling in a car with an Uttar Pradesh registration number. The car is intercepted by the police as it tries to pass through a barricaded road. The woman sitting on the driver seat starts yelling at the cop saying “Yeh kya tamasha lagaya hua gain. What nonsense are you doing” (what kind of drama is this)? The woman sitting on the rear seat tries to intervene and explain to the driver, “you’re exaggerating, you are the one who is going on doing this…”, but the woman driver turning a deaf ear towards her friend’s advice continues to shout at the cop.

When the cop asks her to show the movement pass, the woman driver gets into a frenzy and starts throwing the car papers out of the window. “Yeh lijiye papers, yeh lijiye papers ….pareshan karke rakha hua hain”, says the driver. Furious at the cops for doing their duty, the driver steps out of her car and yells at them in her piercing voice. She becomes completely incomprehensible as she continues to shriek in her high pitched voice. The drama reaches a crescendo when she then sits on the road and starts weeping profusely. Her friend, the cops all try to stop her from the melodrama but she refuses to abstain.

The irony here is that despite being the one to break the lockdown rules and misbehave with cops, the woman driver cried as if she was the one who was being harassed.

Prior instances

Last month, a similar video had surfaced from the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal where a young girl was seen yelling and abusing a policeman as he tries to prevent cars from plying on the road during the lockdown.

A Twitter user named ‘Mikku’ going by the handle @effucktivehumor had shared a video where a couple of policemen are seen standing on the road intercepting cars passing by, flouting the lockdown orders. Suddenly a girl comes charging at a policeman and spits on his shirt. She yells at him, claiming that she is unwell, and she needs to go to fetch some medicines.

In the video, at so many occasions, the policeman is heard asking the girl to go back, but the girl does not listen. She continues to yell and abuse the cop. She tells him that he does not deserve to wear the police uniform… in turn, the cop tells her that she doesn’t deserve to be a citizen of the country. The bickering continues, until a man intervenes and yells at the girl and asks her to leave.

India had initially been put under a 21-day lockdown amidst the coronavirus outbreak. On April 14, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown by another 19 days, until May 3. This was done as the coronavirus cases in India had seen a sudden surge, which was mainly linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Banglewaali Masjid in Nizamuddin area.