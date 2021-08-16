Amid the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan, the Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad on Sunday claimed that the official Twitter account of the Afghan Embassy in India is hacked. The statement came after several Tweets heavily critical of Ashraf Ghani, who stepped down from the post of the President and fled the country as the Taliban gained control, were posted from the embassy handle.

Abdulhaq Azad took to his personal Twitter account to share a screenshot of the official handle made available to him through a friend. “I have lost access to the Twitter handle of Afghan Embassy India, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access it. Seems it is hacked,” Azad tweeted.

I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked. @FMamundzay @FFazly @hmohib pic.twitter.com/kcdlGMpCZ7 — Abdulhaq Azad (@AbdulhaqA) August 16, 2021

The screenshot of the post shared by the Press Secretary to the Afghan Embassy in India criticised Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the country at a time when the citizens are facing a major crisis. The post even made some extremely derogatory remarks against him.

The derogatory tweets critical of Ashraf Ghani by the Afghan embassy in India were deleted later. However, screenshots are being widely shared on social media.

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, accused Ghani of “leaving the people to this situation”. “The former president of Afghanistan left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation,” Abdullah said. “God should hold him accountable.”

Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai forms coordination committee after Ashraf Ghani flees

Meanwhile, former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai has announced that a committee has been formed for a smooth transition of power to the Taliban as the current administration fled the country.

Karzai tweeted to inform that after president Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials of the Afghan government fled the country, there is the possibility of chaos and suffering among the citizens. Therefore, in order to prevent such chaos and to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, the Coordinating Council has been formed.

The Taliban, defying the US predictions that it would take at least 90 days to conquer Kabul, arrived in the city on August 15 itself, after capturing most of the provincial capitals in relatively bloodless operations. Afghan forces either fled or joined them after surrendering without a fight.

President Ghani, Vice President Amrullah Saleh, and other key ministers and officials fled the nation after the Islamic terrorists besieged Kabul. Following their departure, the Taliban ordered its people to enter the city and ‘prevent looting,’ as the city’s police and security forces have also fled.