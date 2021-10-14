Thursday, October 14, 2021
Pakistanis attack Chinese tile manufacturing factory for ‘insulting Prophet Muhammad’, watch video

Irked on allegations of "PBUH" printed on tiles, Pakistanis attacked Chinese tiles manufacturing company in Faisalabad and beat up Chinese workers

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan PM Imran Khan with Chinese President Xi Jinping
13

Pakistanis attacked a Chinese tile manufacturing factory in Faisalabad over allegations of insulting Prophet Muhammad. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, one can see local Pakistanis had attacked one Chinese tile manufacturing company, Time Ceramics Limited, Faisalabad, Pakistan. The company was blamed for manufacturing tiles with PBUH written on them. The word PBUH is added after the name of Prophet Muhammad and stands for Peace Be Upon Him.

As per reports, the locals in Faisalabad barged into the factory and smashed the tiles into pieces. The Chinese engineers and workers were also beaten up badly.

 

