Bengali actor seeks help from PM, CM for undelivered food from Swiggy

On Saturday (November 6), prominent Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee sought help from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an extremely serious problem. In a tweet, the actor had drawn the attention of the Prime Minister of the country to complain about his ‘undelivered’ food from Swiggy.

Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote, “On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid. However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Prosenjit Chatterjee

The Bengali actor asked CM Banerjee and PM Modi to look into the inconveniences that one might face while ordering food from a delivery app. “What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it,” Prasenjit Chatterjee inquired.

Netizens were quick to slam the actor for drawing the attention of the State Chief Minister and the Indian Prime Minister for irrelevant things. A Twitter user named Rajib Das pointed out, “Really a national problem Bumba da !! When Hindu’s were attacked in Bangladesh, it is such a minor problem to raise your voice than this problem…Good…now a consumer court issue is to be resolved by Hon PM. Slow claps……

Screengrab of the tweet

Another Twitter user took potshots at Chatterjee and suggested involving the United Nations. “Shame to those who are mocking you for tagging cm and PM. I further want to say that this is not a national problem but an international one. UN should take note,” he wrote sarcastically.

Screengrab of the tweet

Another Twitter user wondered whether the Bengali actor ended up tagging Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi instead of Swiggy and Zomato. “Early Saturday night effect (suggesting intoxication). He might involve Joe Biden at night. On a serious note, these are delivery apps and such issues can happen as they don’t generate the order. They only deliver.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Earlier in January this year, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was in the news again for comical reasons. In a bid to mock President Ramnath Kovind, opposition parties and liberal ‘journalists’ had claimed that the Indian president had inaugurated the painting of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who had played the character of Netaji in the movie ‘Gumnami.’ However, it was more than evident that the portrait, the work of Padma Shree awardee Paresh Maity, was based on the photograph of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

It was confirmed by the fact that the legendary freedom fighter’s grand-nephew had shared the same photograph in January 2020. Later, Prosenjit Chatterjee congratulated the artist and said that he was elated as an actor that people believed that the painting of Netaji resembled his character in Gumnami.