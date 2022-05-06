BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested earlier today on May 6 by the Punjab Police. As news of Bagga’s alleged illegal arrest spread, a large number of BJP leaders and supporters were seen reaching the Janakpuri Police Station.

#Delhi: High drama outside the Janakpuri police station, after the arrest of BJP Neta #TajinderBagga @priyanktripathi joins @anchoramitaw with the latest from ground zero. pic.twitter.com/ydmOInKFwe — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 6, 2022

Times Now shared a video where a large number of BJP leaders were seen outside the Janakpuri Police Station. As per reports, there is no update yet on whether the local police were informed regarding Bagga’s arrest, as is required under the protocol.

Speaking to Times Now, BJP supporters said that this is the reason why Arvind Kejriwal wanted a police force under his command. They added that Tajinder Bagga is a political leader, a candidate and holds political positions in the BJP, he is not a terrorist. The way the Punjab Police has been treated and arrested, just for issuing a statement against Kejriwal is a sign of anarchy and lawlessness that AAP and Kejriwal brings.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta stated that Bagga’s arrest was an illegal act and the Punjab Police team even manhandled Bagga’s father.

“Tajinder Bagga has been illegally detained by Punjab Police. They didn’t allow him to even wear his turban. A complaint was filed over manhandling of Tajindar Bagga by his father. Kejriwal’s Hitler-like act will cost him. Punjab Police is acting on directions of Kejriwal”, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta stated to ANI.

Tajinder Bagga illegally detained by Punjab Police. They didn't allow him to even wear his turban. Complaint filed over manhandling of Tajindar Bagga by his father. Kejriwal's Hitler-like act will cost him. Punjab Police acting on directions of Kejriwal:Adesh Gupta,Delhi BJP Pres pic.twitter.com/bom3EEVFJ3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

As of now, Bagga’s location is unknown. He was reportedly taken away by a large team of Punjab Police officials who had arrived in multiple vehicles early in the morning at Bagga’s residence.

Bagga’s father has told OpIndia that first, there were two policemen who entered the house and started talking very politely. There was nobody else in the house except him and Bagga at that point. In the meantime, the BJP leader got dressed and came out. After exchanging some pleasantries, several other policemen started entering the house forcefully. When they started entering the house, Tajinder Bagga’s aged father tried to record a video of their high handedness and while he was doing so, one policeman pulled him inside the room and assaulted him.”

Bagga’s father has stated that the BJP leader was not even allowed to wear his turban and even get dressed properly before being taken away forcefully by the Punjab Police team.

Punjab Police has stated that Bagga has been arrested under the process of law and he is being brought to be produced at court after being arrested by the SIT of SAS Nagar Police.

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in late 1980s and early 1990s.

Subsequently, the FIR against Bagga was withdrawn the next day as revealed by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a tweet. However, later reports stated that an SIT has been formed to investigate Bagga over his statements against Arvind Kejriwal.