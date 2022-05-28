Nupur Sharma, the national spokeswoman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a leader of the party’s Delhi unit, has received several death threats, including the threat to behead her and her family. This is just one of the hundreds of threats that several people receive in India even on the pretext of a rumour that someone has said something against Islam that has been perceived as an offence by Muslims.

These threats expose a narrative that is being peddled to portray that Muslims in India are under threat and are subjected to differential treatment by society. Nupur Sharma simply asserted in the video that if people are insulting the Hindu faith on a regular basis, they can equally criticise other religions, referring to Islamic beliefs. She was only responding to the mocking she was receiving throughout the program, but Islamists took advantage of the opportunity to harass her and threaten her with execution.

It is normal for Islamists to perpetuate the myth that Muslims face a threat in India. Actually, the truth is that this particular section is the safest among all the communities existing in India because they have an armour called “minority” and they employ bunkers called “persecution,” “intolerance,” and “genocide” to defend themselves from all the actions brought by their transgressions.

The mockery of the Shivling discovered in the Gyanvapi complex is the latest indication that Hindus have always been at a disadvantage. Islamists and liberals posted several abusive and derogatory caricatures and posts against Hindu deities, yet not a single protest was logged across the country. This is the kind of free speech that Islamists and leftists have been pushing for. This is the reality in which anybody can make insulting statements against Hindus, their festivals, and culture without fear of repercussions since the offender can simply claim freedom of expression, but when it comes to Islam, ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ is the final call.

Not to forget, in 2019, Kamlesh Tiwari, a former Hindu Mahasabha leader, was murdered for reportedly making derogatory statements about Prophet Mohammad back in 2015. Following his remarks, Muslims around the country held ‘protests’ with placards demanding Tiwari’s head. “Gustakhe Nabi Ko Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda,” the banners stated. He was even arrested for his remarks by the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Allahabad High Court eventually invalidated the NSA accusations against him in September 2016, and he was later freed. Tiwari, however, was murdered in October 2019 owing to the same remarks for which he was jailed, for which he was under trial. This is the Islamist, presuming the role of being guardians of Indian Muslims, fanning fear psychosis among them and demanding beheading of people for making remarks that they regard as offensive. And the irony is that Kamlesh Tiwari did not ask for anyone to be killed, but the people who demanded were never jailed.

There were scores of people yelling for blood on the streets, demanding that a man be decapitated for something he said, but no action was taken against them, and eventually, what they desired occurred. A similar thing happened in Gujarat with Kishan Bharwad, a 27-year-old man who was murdered for posting a video containing a picture of Prophet Muhammad. Kishan was arrested after the incident and even repented, but the ‘peaceful’ community only wanted one thing, which they also ended up getting; his death.

In recent days, they have been multiple attacks against Hindus while they were celebrating their festivals. Several Hindus were injured in these incidents. Whether it be the attack by Islamist in Karauli, Khargone, or Jahangirpuri, the fault lies with the Hindus, because they cannot even celebrate their religion let alone make remarks about others’.

Only Hindus should limit their conduct in so-called secular, democratic India, whereas Islamists have the freedom to stir crowds and kill anyone without fear of legal repercussions. It is the apologists and sympathisers of Islamist goons who have so much freedom that even if they urge a mob to kill someone because of a rumour, no action is taken against them. Instead, it is being disseminated through loudspeakers installed on vehicles of freedom of speech and expression that India is a terrible place to live because Muslims are persecuted there!

The sequence of threats received by BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, as well as the ambience formed under that pretext, uncovers the veil of ‘Muslim Genocide’ intended to conceal the awful truth of Islamists deemed authorised to take lives in the name of religious objection. It is the lives of Hindus at risk because no one listens to their explanations when it comes to any offence against Islam. And strangely, it is the Islamists and their allies in the liberal firmament who define the offence, try the accused, and adjudicate the matter in whichever way they deem suitable, even considering beheading a reasonable punishment based on the ’offence’ committed.

Hindus are supposed to keep mum. Hindus are expected to remain silent on all issues, including personal concerns, in a country where they are the majority. By contrast, any honest attempt at discussing the critical aspects of Islam and Prophet Muhammad invariably invites unabashed death threats, with Islamists baying for blood of people who refuse to take their impertinence lying down and respond in a language they understand better.