Islamists continue to issue threat to social media users for any hint of support for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In one such incident, one Ahmedabad based lawyers have received threats for life after he used an image of Nupur Sharma as his WhatsApp status picture for just three minutes.

The 32-year-old lawyer Krupal Raval had uploaded Nupur Sharma’s image as his WhatsApp status in last month, but had removed it in just three months. But even in that short duration, Islamists took note of it. Raval said that soon after he had removed the status, he received threats for ‘supporting’ Nupur Sharma.

Around two hours after he had removed the image, he received a message on WhatsApp from a person who abused him using derogatory language and asked him why he was supporting Nupur Sharma. Krupal replied back asking for person’s identity, but then blocked the number.

A few hours later, he received a call on his phone from an unidentified person, who threatened to kill him for supporting Nupur Sharma.

Following the incident, Krupal Raval lodged a complaint at the Sabarmati police on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, Sabarmati police have registered a case against the person issuing the threat under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the IPC.

Raval said that after Nupur Sharma and her family was getting death threats for her comments on Prophet Mohammad, he had decided to show her support for her and had uploaded her image as his WhatsApp status on June 13. Be he had removed it within three minutes thinking that it may hurt the sentiments of his Muslim friends.

After receiving the threat, he had left the city, and later lodged the complaint with the police. He also informed that he has learnt from a friend that a London-based person named Safin Gena had taken screenshot of his WhatsApp status and circulated the same on various groups, resulting in the threat.

Krupal Raval said that he is shaken following the incident, as Islamists have already killed two persons, Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, for social media messages in support of Nupur Sharma.