Ricky Kej, a two-time Grammy Award winner, recently visited the Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. The composer was overjoyed and in awe of what he saw at the location. The 41-year-old musician took to Twitter to share his elation with his followers.

The musician posted a 40-second video tour of the site in which he described the magnificence of the upcoming Ram Mandir. He captioned his Tweet, “Visited the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. Absolutely amazed 🙂 A monument that will last over 1000 years! We are the generation that saw it built 🙂 @narendramodi @ShriRamTeerth”

In the video, Kej remarked how grateful he is to be seeing the temple site. The musician continued by saying that he is looking forward to the temple.

“I am absolutely privileged and honoured to be at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. It is such a beautiful location. If you just look around over here, it is just unbelievable the kind of construction that is happening here. I can’t wait for this temple to be built,” Kej said in his video.

The ‘Divine Tides’ album’s creator can be seen wandering near the location where Lord Ram’s statue would be installed as part of the temple as he further tells his fans, “I am actually right at the place where the statue of Lord Ram is going to be erected. It is at the heart of the temple. I feel extremely privileged and I hope for everyone in the world to come and experience the temple and they get their blessings over here,” said Kej.

Islamists triggered after Ricky Kej shares video tour of Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya

Kej expressed his thrill and joy in witnessing the temple site in Ayodhya, however, his post left the Islamists on the microblogging site Twitter extremely triggered. An irked Twitter user named Khan_Khan commented that the land was received as charity. “Dan my mili land hai ye….. Always u n coming generations will remember the history of justice in Barbi masjid land.”

Another Islamist going by the handle @AyeshWaseem3 wrote in Hindi which translates to, “Oh God it hurts a lot”.

या अल्लाह

Kej’s video not only triggered the Islamists but many leftist ‘liberals’ also suffered a meltdown seeing the post. Suchitra Karthikeyan, a journalist with The Hindu responded, “Oh come on!!! India’s only multi-grammy winner becomes ‘Bhakt’ suddenly??”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Islamists and their supporters have been riled up; history has it that anytime in the recent past the Ram Mandir topic is raised, Islamists have had a similar meltdown.

Islamists suffer a meltdown over the issue of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

In 2021, Islamists on social media continued to whine and cry for the second year in a row over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi. Hashtags such as #BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice had trended on social media, pointing out that the judgment favouring Hindus was a form of injustice against Muslims.

In 2020, as well, when the entire country was in the festive mood on the occasion of the historic Bhoomi Pujan of the holy Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Islamists in the country continued their usual act of spewing venom against the Hindus on an auspicious day.

Suffering a huge meltdown on social media platforms, Islamists not only rejected the idea of constructing a Ram Mandir at the historic site but also discredited the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case to claim that site at which Ram Mandir is being built will always be ‘Babri Masjid’ to them, ignoring the reality that they failed to prove it at the court.

The Islamists had taken to social media to spread hate on this auspicious day by trending hashtags like #ReturnBabriLandToMuslims, #5AugustBlackDay and #BabriZindaHai.