Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIslamists triggered after Grammy winner Ricky Kej shares video tour of Ram Mandir site...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Islamists triggered after Grammy winner Ricky Kej shares video tour of Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya, says he can’t wait for the temple to be built

Ricky Kej posted a 40-second video tour of the Ayodhya site in which he described the magnificence of the upcoming Ram Mandir, leaving Islamists red-faced, who descended on social media and started attacking the musician.

OpIndia Staff
Ricky Kej
5

Ricky Kej, a two-time Grammy Award winner, recently visited the Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. The composer was overjoyed and in awe of what he saw at the location. The 41-year-old musician took to Twitter to share his elation with his followers.

The musician posted a 40-second video tour of the site in which he described the magnificence of the upcoming Ram Mandir. He captioned his Tweet, “Visited the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. Absolutely amazed 🙂 A monument that will last over 1000 years! We are the generation that saw it built 🙂 @narendramodi @ShriRamTeerth”

In the video, Kej remarked how grateful he is to be seeing the temple site. The musician continued by saying that he is looking forward to the temple.

“I am absolutely privileged and honoured to be at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. It is such a beautiful location. If you just look around over here, it is just unbelievable the kind of construction that is happening here. I can’t wait for this temple to be built,” Kej said in his video.

The ‘Divine Tides’ album’s creator can be seen wandering near the location where Lord Ram’s statue would be installed as part of the temple as he further tells his fans, “I am actually right at the place where the statue of Lord Ram is going to be erected. It is at the heart of the temple. I feel extremely privileged and I hope for everyone in the world to come and experience the temple and they get their blessings over here,” said Kej.

Islamists triggered after Ricky Kej shares video tour of Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya

Kej expressed his thrill and joy in witnessing the temple site in Ayodhya, however, his post left the Islamists on the microblogging site Twitter extremely triggered. An irked Twitter user named Khan_Khan commented that the land was received as charity. “Dan my mili land hai ye….. Always u n coming generations will remember the history of justice in Barbi masjid land.”

Another Islamist going by the handle @AyeshWaseem3 wrote in Hindi which translates to, “Oh God it hurts a lot”.

Kej’s video not only triggered the Islamists but many leftist ‘liberals’ also suffered a meltdown seeing the post. Suchitra Karthikeyan, a journalist with The Hindu responded, “Oh come on!!! India’s only multi-grammy winner becomes ‘Bhakt’ suddenly??”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Islamists and their supporters have been riled up; history has it that anytime in the recent past the Ram Mandir topic is raised, Islamists have had a similar meltdown.

Islamists suffer a meltdown over the issue of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

In 2021, Islamists on social media continued to whine and cry for the second year in a row over the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi. Hashtags such as #BabriMasjidVictimOfInjustice had trended on social media, pointing out that the judgment favouring Hindus was a form of injustice against Muslims.

In 2020, as well, when the entire country was in the festive mood on the occasion of the historic Bhoomi Pujan of the holy Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Islamists in the country continued their usual act of spewing venom against the Hindus on an auspicious day.

Suffering a huge meltdown on social media platforms, Islamists not only rejected the idea of constructing a Ram Mandir at the historic site but also discredited the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case to claim that site at which Ram Mandir is being built will always be ‘Babri Masjid’ to them, ignoring the reality that they failed to prove it at the court.

The Islamists had taken to social media to spread hate on this auspicious day by trending hashtags like #ReturnBabriLandToMuslims, #5AugustBlackDay and #BabriZindaHai.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Argentina expresses interest in buying Tejas fighter aircraft during EAM Jaishankar’s visit, bilateral trade in own currencies proposed

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi tops the list of fake universities in the UGC list, one of the fake universities even boasts of Arvind Kejriwal’s photo and signature...

OpIndia Staff -

How Dainik Bhaskar reached out to a Pakistani man who issued beheading threats to Gyanvapi case Hindu petitioner, only to whitewash him

OpIndia Staff -

Make in India: Luggage maker Samsonite to expand its Nashik plant to make India its largest manufacturing base

OpIndia Staff -

Meghalaya: Bangladeshi nationals, Misba Uddin and Badrul Alom, arrested along the Indo-Bangladesh border for aiding illegal infiltration

OpIndia Staff -

‘Puri Shankaracharya didn’t allow Dalit MP to touch his feet’: Dalit lawmaker busts viral claim, demands strict action against fake news peddlers

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: As Hemant Soren waits for his disqualification order, the CM and UPA MLAs leave Ranchi in buses, claim they are going for a...

OpIndia Staff -

Mallikarjun Kharge says they would force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief again, a day after Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed him for party’s downfall

OpIndia Staff -

Chennai: Drunk man makes hoax bomb threat, Indigo’s Dubai-bound flight carrying 180 passengers delayed, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

What is wrong with being a ‘chaprasi’: As Congress leader Manish Tewari uses the term derogatorily, can Rahul Gandhi explain why Congress leaders keep...

Amit Kelkar -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,264FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com