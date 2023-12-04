On 3rd December, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced assembly election results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. The declared results also involved a remarkable victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh from Goshamahal, Hyderabad. Raja Singh’s triumph is particularly striking as it follows the recent revocation of his suspension by the BJP. He was suspended from the party following an alleged statement against Prophet Muhammad.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of #Goshamahal for sending a message of unity to the entire Hindu community in India by proudly hoisting the saffron flag for the third time.



I am grateful for your unwavering support, and I pledge to tirelessly work for the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/hZlxgzJjvg — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) December 3, 2023

Following his victory, T Raja Singh thanked the voters and BJP leadership for showing support to him. The election results underscore a substantial political shift towards firebrand Hindu leaders who have faced challenges in the past few years. Not only was he booked by the police multiple times for the so-called hate speech, and arrested for the same, but the left-liberals and Islamists also ran campaigns against Singh before the elections.

Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who is known for running hate campaigns against Hindu leaders, published a thread on X (formerly Twitter), targeting Tiger Raja Singh. In the video clips Zubair shared, Singh talked about two important points. First was the rampant issue of Love Jihad, and the second was supporting Hindu businesses.

HATE SPEECH: ANTI-MUSLIM HATE SPEECH BY TELANGANA MLA T RAJA SINGH IN RAJASTHAN.

“Agar koi bhi Pakistani humari ek behan ko le jata hai toh inke dus behno ko Hume Lana chahiye…

Ye sirf Pakistani mullo ko nahi… aap samajh sakte ho ye ishara kidhar kidhar ja Raha hai….”… pic.twitter.com/xwieyPj1c7 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 2, 2023

T Raja Singh urged the people in his political rally to support the businesses from the Hindu community. There have been previous reports that Islamists have urged the Muslim community to boycott Hindu businesses. For example, a video from 2019 where a Muslim leader urged his followers to make purchases only from Muslim businesses has gone viral on several occasions. What Singh said should be seen as a retaliation and not provocation.

Furthermore, no matter how much the likes of Zubair deny it, the issue of Love Jihad is real and well-documented. Several cases have emerged in the past decade where Muslims posed as Hindus to lure Hindu girls into relationships. When their true identity comes out, they force the Hindu girls to convert. OpIndia’s detailed coverage on Love Jihad or Grooming Jihad can be checked here and here.

Zubair has tried multiple times to provoke his followers and Islamists against T Raja Singh. In March 2023, he wrote a long thread on Singh where Zubair shared multiple reports and videos targeting Singh’s speeches. He wrote, “Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh attended several rallies in Maharashtra in the past month, where he delivered vitriolic speeches and made open calls for violence and boycott against Muslims. The many FIRs against him failed to deter him.”

THREAD



Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh attended several rallies in Maharashtra in the past month, where he delivered vitriolic speeches and made open calls for violence and boycott against Muslims. The many FIRs against him failed to deter him.pic.twitter.com/hJ0lB9xThm — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 29, 2023

Another anti-Hindu X handle, Hindutva Watch, provoked its followers multiple times against Singh. In April 2023, the handle shared a video of T Raja Singh, claiming he spoke against minorities. However, in the video, Singh talked against land jihad, love jihad and forced conversions.

Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh, who was supposed to speak at the event but had to cancel his visit, recorded a video for locals peddling conspiracy theories against minorities with calls for violence. Using anti-Muslim slurs, he said India will become a Hindu nation by… pic.twitter.com/LEXppbN1MW — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) April 10, 2023

In May 2023, a case was registered against Singh in Rajasthan. Fake news peddler Md Asif Khan demanded his arrest.

Rajasthan Police registered a case against hatemonger T Raja Singh for delivering hate speech in Kota.



Will Police arrest him @ashokgehlot51 ??

https://t.co/VzukbOtw9v — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) May 24, 2023

On Ram Navami this year, when T Raja Singh led a Hindu procession celebrating the birth of Bhagwan Ram, several left-liberals and Islamists targeted Singh as the procession passed through a road where a mosque was located. News anchor Rajdeep Sardesai wrote, “Is this Ram Navmi, a pious celebration of Maryada Purshottam Ram, or an unadulterated hate speech? Netas like suspended Hyderabad BJP MLA Raja Singh bring a terrible name to a great religion like Hinduism. Where is the ‘impotent’ state?”, When Singh led a Hindu procession, several left-liberals and Islamists targeted him for taking out the procession from a road where a mosque was located.”

Is this Ram Navmi, a pious celebration of Maryada Purshottam Ram, or an unadulterated hate speech? Netas like suspended Hyderabad BJP MLA Raja Singh bring a terrible name to a great religion like Hinduism. Where is the ‘impotent’ state? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yhz4swP0ZH — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 31, 2023

Shirin Khan wrote, “T Raja Singh, a suspended BJP MLA, paused in front of a mosque in Hyderabad before delivering an extremely offensive hate speech about Muslims and threatening violence. Why did Telangana’s officials allow this hateful person to enter?”

T Raja Singh, a suspended BJP MLA, paused in front of a mosque in Hyderabad before delivering an extremely offensive hate speech about Muslims and threatening violence.



Why did Telangana's officials allow this hateful person to enter? pic.twitter.com/jL0x71Q4aj — Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) March 30, 2023

Propagandist and financial fraud accused Rana Ayyub also shared a report on Singh by Alt News in March 2023. She wrote the heading of the report in the post that read, “Unaffected by FIRs, T Raja Singh, a leader of the ruling party in India, continues calls for killing of Muslims in rally after rally in Maharashtra.”

Unaffected by FIRs, T Raja Singh, a leader of the ruling party in India continues calls for killing of Muslims in rally after rally in Maharashtra @PMOIndia https://t.co/N81xwKKYu1 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) March 23, 2023

T Raja Singh’s victory is a sign that there is a need for political will to act against the street veto of the Islamists and threats of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ issued against Hindus for using their right of speech and expression.