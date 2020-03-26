Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Mecca-returned woman tested Covid-19 positive, was part of a group of 37...
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mecca-returned woman tested Covid-19 positive, was part of a group of 37 who had rubbed off quarantine stamps and fled from Mumbai

A woman and her son have been found positive in Pilibhit, UP. They were the part of a 37-member group who had ravelled to Mecca and had travelled via train from Mumbai to Lucknow to avoid screening.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Group who returned from Mecca removed the qurantine stamp to avoid detection
Representationa Image (courtesy: cntraveller.in)
314

Local health and administration officials have confirmed that a group of 37 people from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, who had returned from a religious trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia on March 19 have recently been quarantined. According to reports, to avoid detection, these people had allegedly removed the quarantine stamp with the help of a foreign perfume.

The health officials got suspicious after the health condition of a woman, who was part of this group, started deteriorating and later she was found coronavirus positive. Her son, too, has been declared corona positive, officials in Pilibhit said.

The group belongs to Amaria town of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh. They had gone to Mecca to perform ‘umrah’. When they returned to the villages via Mumbai on March 19, all the group members were stamped for quarantine.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“However, they were able to rub off the stamp with the help of a foreign perfume to avoid detection,” a Pilibhit official was quoted by TV9 Bharatvarsh. The woman and her son, who have been tested positive for the COVID-19 had revealed that to health officials.

“The group avoided air route and chose to travel by train from Mumbai to Lucknow,” said the official.

Yesterday, after a 33-year-old resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, with no travel history from abroad, was tested coronavirus positive, Dr Sudhir Singh of King George Medical University, Lucknow had said that he was a confirmed case of contact transmission.

Pilibhit was recently in the news when, despite government orders restricting gatherings, police officers were seen leading a procession of people applauding healthcare workers at 5 pm on Sunday, 22 March.

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the recent Coronavirus outbreak started in the Wuhan province of China in December 2019. The novel coronavirus was identified as a cause of the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan. It rapidly spread, resulting in an epidemic throughout China followed by an increasing number of cases throughout the world. Globally more than 300,000 confirmed cases have been reported.

As per WHO, the initial transmission was associated with a seafood market where most patients used to work that sold live animals. Later the market was closed to avoid infection. However, the transmission progressed from person to person, which became the main mode of transmission. The person to person transmission has occurred mainly via respiratory droplets. The symptoms of COVID-19 may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, and diarrhoea.

In India, a total number of cases of coronavirus has reached 649 and 13 patients have succumbed to the disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in an emotional gesture with folded hands requested the citizens to avoid stepping out of the homes till the next 21 days calling for a complete lockdown across the country.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh video, Uttar pradesh coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Here is some of the countries which have implemented most restrictive lockdowns to curb the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
As the incidence of reported positive coronavirus cases continues to increase, countries across the globe are imposing lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Here is why India Today’s chart on economic relief to poor for coronavirus crisis is a sad joke

OpIndia Staff -
India Today compares revival package announced by other countries with India's package for poor to show that India's package is not enough
Read more
News Reports

8-month old among 2 new Coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir, both grandchildren of Saudi returned preacher who died recently

OpIndia Staff -
The eight-month-old is probably the youngest novel coronavirus patient in India so far. The other child who tested positive is 7 years old
Read more
News Reports

‘Teachers are the instigators, University is the hotbed of Maoism, Naxalism and Jihad’: Jamia Millia Islamia student reveals

Nirwa Mehta -
Non-Muslim Jamia students reveal a shocking scenario which pulls down their veil of 'solidarity' of their students and teachers' community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan and Tableeghi Jamaat: Breeding grounds of Wuhan Coronavirus that are jeopardizing the health of entire South Asia

OpIndia Staff -
As the world struggles, one country, that has been lax and is contributing immensely to the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus is Pakistan
Read more
Editor's picks

As the world grapples with Wuhan Coronavirus, China engages in daylight robbery, theft and increased military activity: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, the China is accusing everyone who called the virus 'Wuhan Coronavirus' or 'Chinese Virus' of being racist.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,180FansLike
262,229FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com