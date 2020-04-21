Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Malegaon: Over 500 people gather at Noorani Masjid area for a funeral procession despite lockdown orders, dispersed after police intervention

The police, however, dispersed the large crowd who were part of the funeral procession, allowing only 20- 25 to proceed to the burial ground.

OpIndia Staff

Huge gathering of people at Malegaon's Azadpur area despite lockdown orders
Police had to intervene to stop the huge gathering defying lockdown orders. After convincing the crowd, only 20-25 people were allowed to proceed.
Defying lockdown and social distancing orders, hundreds of people gathered to be a part of the funeral procession in Azadpur, Malegaon, Maharashtra on Monday. The police, however, dispersed the mob of around 500 people who were part of the funeral procession, allowing only 20- 25 to proceed to the cremation ground.

Most of the people left the place after the police intervened in the matter. As per reports, the funeral procession was taking place in Malegaon’s Noorani Masjid area.

“Around 500 people were there during the funeral procession but only 20-25 proceeded for funeral ground, rest of them returned to their homes following our request to keep the strength of the gathering around 20 people,” said Police Sub Inspector Abhijit Jadhav of Malegaon.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra:

As per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Maharashtra stands to 4,203, which includes 223 deaths. 

The financial capital of the State Mumbai has been the worst affected district in the entire country, registering over a hundred cases per day. BMC has set up 438 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases.

Dharavi, Mumbai’s most densely populated area, has been under severe scrutiny. As Dharavi’s case tally touches 168 with 11 deaths, BMC has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of Asia’s largest slum.

