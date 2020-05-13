Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports Saudi Arabia orders 24-hour curfew during the five-day Eid holidays, Mecca continues to remain...
News Reports
Updated:

Saudi Arabia orders 24-hour curfew during the five-day Eid holidays, Mecca continues to remain under total curfew

Saudi Arabia had imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina on April 2, extending measures to combat the novel coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Saudi Arabia to be under full curfew during 5 days of Eid holiday, except, Mecca which will continue to remain under full curfew prior to the holidays as well
Curfew in Mecca, representational image, via Al Jazeera
145

Saudia Arabia’s interior ministry has informed on Tuesday that the Islamic nation would impose a countrywide 24-hour curfew during the five-day Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday later this month to help contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, the city of Mecca, which is a holy spot for Muslims, will continue to remain under a full curfew prior to the 5 days holidays as well.

It is important to note here that Saudi Arabia had imposed curfew in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina on April 2, extending measures to combat the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry informed that according to the directives given by King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, the curfew would be imposed from May 23 to May 27, following the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. During the curfew, citizens have been directed to abide by social distancing and gatherings are banned for more than five people.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Until then, commercial and business undertakings will remain open as they now are and people can move freely between 9 am local time (0600 GMT) to 5 pm, except in Mecca which remains under a full curfew, the statement published by state news agency SPA said.

Eid al-Fitr for the year 2020 will be observed on sundown of Saturday, May 23rd ending at sundown on Sunday, May 24th.

Saudi Arabia had earlier imposed 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities but eased them for the start of Ramadan. 

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 42,925 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease and 264 deaths which is the highest in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC nations together have recorded more than 107,000 cases and 582 deaths.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsEid holidays, Ramzan day lockdown, Saudi Eid holiday

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com