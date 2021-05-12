Wednesday, May 12, 2021
‘Biden’s weakness is leading to attacks on our allies’: Donald Trump says the US must stand with Israel

"America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the US will always strongly support Israel's right to defend itself," Trump's statement read.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump says US must stand with Israel
Trump said during his term as President, Israel knew US would stand with it (Image: VanityFair)
Former President of the United States Donald Trump has issued a statement on recent attacks on Israel by Palestinians. He called out President Biden for his weakness and lack of support for Israel. Trump said that when he was in office, Israel’s adversaries knew that the US would stand firmly with Israel and take swift action if someone attacks Israel. He added under the Biden administration, the world is getting more violent and unstable as Biden’s lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on US’s allies.

Trump said, “When I was in office, we were known as the ‘Peace Presidency’ because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies. America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the US will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s statement. Source: donaldjtrump.com

Trump mentioned Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in his statement and accused her of being a “crazed anti-American”, who attacks Israel even when they are under terrorist assault. He added, “Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.”

Trump had taken several steps to ensure support for Israel

The former President had helped to broker the Abraham Accord, which was a first-of-its-kind agreement for diplomatic relations between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. He also moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which was criticized due to the disputed status of the holy city.

The recent escalation is considered to be one of the most intense series of attacks between Israel and Hamas since the 2014 war. It has to be noted that Hamas is a US-designated terrorist organization.

Biden himself has not issued any statement yet on the escalation in Israel. However, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden had been briefed on the matter. Psaki said that the US Officials have candidly talked to the Israeli leaders about concerns regarding the eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem that has spiked the protests in the last few weeks.

She said, “The President’s support for Israel’s security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people is fundamental and will never waiver. We condemn ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem. We also condemn extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities.”

She further added that the President and his administration would continue to pursue conditions for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation and protection of civilians “even as we work together with our friends to deter acts of violence and terrorism.”

