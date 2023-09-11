A woman by the name of Michelle Blair has filed a lawsuit against her daughter’s school district in Appomattox County in Virginia State of the United States.

The school reportedly withheld the fact that her teen daughter Sage Blair was identifying as a ‘boy’ in school. According to Michelle, she was not informed that Sage was being physically assaulted at school and subjected to verbal threats (including rape) by her male classmates.

She further informed that the school also allowed Sage to change her name to ‘Draco’ and ‘socially transition’ into a boy. Despite threats of sexual assault, the school encouraged the victim to continue to use the boy’s washroom.

This is Sage Blair.



Her school "transitioned" her to a male without letting her grandparents/adoptive parents know and encouraged her to use the boys bathroom despite her getting rape threats.



She had a psychotic breakdown, ran away, got kidnapped, and got raped and sex… pic.twitter.com/yKfH6MDyoO — Leftism (@LeftismForU) September 10, 2023

The authorities also disregarded the fact that the girl had a history of mental health issues. Michelle Blair learnt about the ordeal of her daughter after she found a hall pass with the name ‘Draco’ on it. Sage eventually ran away from her home.

Later, a paedophile found the distressed girl, kidnapped and raped her. He and his two accomplices trafficked the teenager from Virginia to Washington DC and then to Maryland. Sage Blair was eventually traced down by the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

However, her exploitation did not stop there. A public defender named Aneesa Khan claimed that Sage’s parents are not supportive of her new ‘gender identity’ and convinced the Baltimore juvenile court system to take custody of the teenager.

The Appomattox County High School staff should be ashamed of themselves, as well as the public defender, Aneesa Khan, who should just start going by the name Gengis Khan, since she obviously enjoys traumatizing people and ripping families apart so much. #GenderIdeology #SageBlair https://t.co/I7AFhHeudh — Kristie (Martinez) Kohn 🐓🐈‍⬛ (@calendula_3) September 8, 2023

To make matters worse, the girl was sent to a juvenile facility meant for boys. Sage Blair was reportedly sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs and denied medical care during her time in the juvenile facility.

Forced by circumstances, the victim fled the facility only to be picked up by another sex trafficker. She was taken to Texas and subjected her to rape, drugs, starvation and torture. It was only when law enforcement agencies in Texas notified Michelle that she could get custody of her child.

Sage Blair has been diagnosed with complex PTSD and is now undergoing therapy. While speaking about the matter, Michelle’s attorney Vernadette Broyles stated, “‘It is frankly just cruel and irresponsible for school officials to be encouraging confusion, gender confusion in particularly traumatized young girls with histories of mental health.”

🚨POWERFUL VIDEO🚨



A mother gives her testimony on the story behind Sage's Law:



Educators kept her daughter's gender identity secret, and even withheld custody, keeping Sage in a male children's home where she was repeatedly assaulted and given drugs. pic.twitter.com/E4325kWwLi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2023

According to Michelle Blair, her daughter was first exposed to a ‘panoply of sexuality and gender options’ in school at the tender age of 14.

While speaking to the Washington Examiner, she said, “They stole my right to protect my daughter…I’m the parent, I am an expert on my child, there is nobody in the school or court system that knows my daughter better than me. They will never know my daughter better than I do.”

“It was verbal, physical, sexually harassed with constant threats of rape by the male classmates…Despite this, the school encouraged her to use the boys’ bathroom,” Michelle emphasised.

JUST IN: California State Assembly has just passed a bill allowing parents to lose custody of their children if they refuse to accept their child's gender transition.



They want your kids.



“California lawmakers send Gov. Gavin Newsom a proposed law that would require judges to… pic.twitter.com/At37QC4jZy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2023

The California State Assembly has recently passed a bill that would penalise parents with losing their children’s custody if they resisted their gender transition.

The Bill, AB 957, which was passed with a decisive vote of 57-16 on Friday, incorporates gender affirmation as a significant factor to be taken into account in child custody proceedings. Prior to this, the California Senate also gave its approval with a vote of 30-9.

In a nutshell, the Bill will require judges to take into account whether a parent “affirms” a child’s “gender identity or gender expression” in determining custody.

Woke insanity takes over the West

The indoctrination of children with ‘gender theory’ and LGBTQ+ propaganda is being openly undertaken in US schools. This is understandable, given that the spokesperson of the US State Department John Kirby informed that the promotion of “LGBTQ+ rights” was an essential element of US foreign policy.

Even former President Barack Obama was seen endorsing pornographic books for children. Large corporations such as Walt Disney had also opposed legislation to prevent sexual indoctrination of kids at school.

The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has made it compulsory for all public schools under it to adopt new signage for their student washrooms and make them ‘gender neutral’. A private school in Manhattan had also issued guidelines, calling for the use of gender-neutral terms instead of ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad.’

ICYMI: We’re requiring all schools to adopt new signage to make our restrooms more inclusive. This is a big step forward for gender equity for our students and staff. pic.twitter.com/4JPBdd1jQy — CPS – Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) November 30, 2021

The situation is so grim that people are being cancelled for speaking out against such brainwashing of children in schools. Online influencers have added to the menace, creating confusion about sex and gender in young, impressionable minds.

Other developed nations such as the UK and Canada are also not safe from this wave of ‘woke insanity’. In June 2023, it came to light that schools in the United Kingdom were teaching pre-adolescent children about masturbation, orgasm and anal sex under the guise of ‘Relationships and Sex Education (RSE).’

In Scotland, political pressure and the threat of lawsuits from gender activists have made many educational institutions adopt gender-neutral toilet, leading to increased school drop-outs for female students.

In a tragic case, a man in Canada was jailed for referring to his biological female child as ‘daughter’. Robert Hoogland, a father of a teenage girl, was jailed by a Canadian court for calling his biological female child his “daughter,” and referring to her with the pronouns “she” and “her.”

A wake-up call for India

The developments in the West and the takeover of academia by the left-liberal cabal imply that sooner or later, woke insanity will begin to manifest in Indian schools.

Attempts are already underway to indoctrinate young minds with divergent and unscientific views about gender and sexuality. It is a perverse form of grooming under the pretext of education.

In July 2020, Tagore International School in Vasant Vihar in Delhi came under fire for hosting a session on gender identity politics in order to brainwash children.

Screengrab of Nazariya’s facebook post

Images of the visuals that the children were exposed to have shocked people on social media across the board. The sessions at the school were conducted by Nazariya- Queer Feminist Resource Group (Nazariya QFRG).

Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG showed the organisation advertising a planner/colouring book for students, which had the image of a nude woman wearing a dildo (a female sex toy).

The colouring book also had the image of a nude woman masturbating in the bottom left corner. And the caption read, “Discount for students Rs.100”. Given the dangerous activism Nazariya QFRG was engaging in, we decided to investigate its background. Opindia discovered that these were not fringe elements but were quite mainstream within the domain of LGBT activism.

We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a pic.twitter.com/163JeSGQ99 — NALSAR University of Law (@NALSAR_Official) March 26, 2022

In March last year, the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) announced that it had introduced gender-neutral washrooms and designated spaces within its campus.

While ‘woke’ experiments such as gender-neutral toilets on campuses have already been tried and tested in foreign schools and universities, it was the first time that a public State University had chosen to mould its policies for the ‘gender non-conforming individuals.’

In October 2021, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) came under fire over a disturbing ‘training material’, which advocated the use of puberty blockers for teens and ‘gender neutral toilets.’

The pushback on social media against ‘trans indoctrination’ eventually led to the removal of the disturbing content from the website of NCERT.