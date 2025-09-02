The term “Godi media” has been popularized by key elements of the Congress ecosystem to discredit, demean, and belittle individuals who support the Bharatiya Janata Party or do not adhere to their political narrative of Hindu animosity under the guise of secularism.

Figures like Ravish Kumar who try hard to present themselves as “neutral journalists” while disseminating the propaganda of a particular ideology coined this term when their preferred party was ousted from power through the world’s largest democratic exercise.

The incomprehensible development not only shocked the conceited grand old party but also its lackeys in the media. Hence, the discontented opposition and its supporters have since embraced this term to invalidate the people’s mandate and cast aspersions on anyone who does not submit to their interpretations of divisive, communal or biased.

As Congress has remained out of power for over a decade and lacks any foreseeable chance of a comeback, its servers in the media have dispensed with their already non-existent facade of neutrality.

These elements regularly illustrate how they have borrowed from the propaganda manual of Joseph Goebbels, accusing the other side of being “Godi media” while they continue to function as courtiers for a particular party with decades of unrelenting servitude to their political masters.

The same was clearly evident when Ravish Kumar, in his attempt to exalt Rahul Gandhi, went to the extent of comparing him to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in one of his videos. He attempted to portray the Lok Sabha MP as an enlightened person who is indifferent to electoral triumphs and is solely advocating for the people of the nation.

“The question often arises regarding Rahul Gandhi’s failure to win elections. However, he has managed to separate his political pursuits from electoral outcomes. Even after several defeats, he returns to the political arena shortly thereafter. He has ended the opposition’s sense of hopelessness. Perhaps the BJP is troubled by his apparent lack of frustration. He is actively involved on multiple fronts simultaneously and indeed, he creates a new front for himself each day. He has risen above the threats of legal action and imprisonment,” Kumar stated in his video on 25th August.

Young people need to see this



Watch how Ravish Kumar compares Rahul Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi!



This is how media used to fall at UPA feet



Nobody called it "godi media" back then… pic.twitter.com/SKyUWVYbN6 — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) September 2, 2025

Kumar then offered a ridiculous comparison between Rahul Gandhi and MK Gandhi, suggesting that both abolished the apprehension of jail from their political battles. He declared, “Mahatma Gandhi’s significant contribution to the freedom movement was his ability to eliminate the fear of prison among the poor and innocent, making incarceration a component of political existence. This is why, during British rule, Jawaharlal Nehru was thrown behind bars for 9 years. It was not just him but countless ordinary Indians were also jailed. For a long time, there were efforts to trap Rahul Gandhi through court cases. However, he has begun to confront those challenges as well.”

Interestingly, the alleged journalist in his unwavering loyalty, seeks to paint the Gandhi scion and his party as a non-governmental organisation dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged. However, the stark reality is that the latter has left no stone unturned, including exploiting caste and community fault lines to score trivial political points against the saffron party.

From the repeated references to the purported Adani-Ambani collusion with the Modi government which were recently reiterated by the Trump administration to attack New Delhi to the promises regarding the removal of Supreme Court’s 50% cap on reservations and the redistribution of wealth, the parliamentarian employed every tactic to convince voters to support his party yet he failed miserably.

The former Congress chief is such a devoted well-wisher of India that he even urged President Donald Trump to use Gautam Adani’s indictment in a United States Court to intimidate Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adhere to his demands. Notably, Mossad revealed how Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda (the head of Indian Overseas Congress) and the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research aimed to harm India’s economy through the Adani Group, only to malign the Modi government.

Furthermore, the I.N.D.I. Alliance choose to believe Trump’s remarks in relation to mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan rather than endorsing the official stance of its own government. The opposition has prioritized political interests over national security and diplomatic interests at every critical juncture, with its leaders expressing skepticism even towards the Indian Armed Forces and their notable operations. However, their ecosystem has not strayed from its habitual sycophancy in the slightest.

Nevertheless, all of this appears to be the actions of an altruistic politician (which is an oxymoron in itself) from Kumar’s perspective who is employing every strategy to depict Gandhi as the savior of the ordinary people of India while simultaneously lashing out at “Godi media” for not showing Gandhi via his prism of “objectivity” to the general public. Irony must have suffered a thousand deaths.

Past antics of Ravish Kumar

Ravish Kumar was employed at NDTV prior to his departure and the commencement of his new innings on YouTube. Notably, the channel was formerly recognized as an unofficial spokesperson for the Congress party. It even celebrated its 25-year journey with a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2023. Essentially, NDTV represented the original embodiment of “Godi media.”

Kuamr transitioned to social media for his propaganda, however, he continued to work as the mouthpiece for Congress. His videos are saturated with the opposition’s narrative while he deliberately targets the ruling party, not for any other reason but because it does not conform to his self-serving agenda.

Kumar has consistently opposed the BJP without regard for the validity of the arguments as he evidently pursues a specific agenda that, despite his futile efforts to depict otherwise, is neither neutral nor beneficial for the nation. Despite presenting himself as a proponent of democracy, he swiftly opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative in Bihar which intended to prioritize legitimate voters and discard fraudulent ones.

He has even been accused of trying to replicate the “Bangladesh toolkit” to undemocratically overthrown the current government through violent means (as happened in the neighboring country) by provoking the voters as he followed the lead of the Congress-led bloc.

Kumar was profoundly distressed after the Modi government’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. “You can stop the water of six rivers, who gets to decide that? Nature or Modi’s ministers,” he retorted while insisting that India could not possibly stop the rivers from flowing into Pakistan and the centre was deceiving the public.

In yet another striking example of being a “neutral journalist,” Kumar not only sanitized the atrocious Sandeshkhali crimes but also connected the horrific event to a BJP conspiracy, accusing the media of highlighting the offenses committed by TMC leaders. Predictably, Kumar exhibited an extraordinary level of confidence and thus thoroughly asserted that the I.N.D.I. Alliance will secure over 295 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reporters Without Borders (also known as Reporters sans frontières, or RSF) even presented Kumar with the “Independence Prize” at their 32nd Press Freedom Awards ceremony in Washington, DC. RSF, a Western government-funded outfit supported by the Ford Foundation, is well-known for its anti-Indian and anti-Modi reporting. It appears that his overlords have acknowledged his tireless efforts to spread their propaganda.

Conclusion

The aforementioned incidents merely represent a glimpse into how Ravish Kumar while disseminating disinformation and a specific narrative to benefit Congress and other opposition parties, shamelessly accuses other media outlets of the very actions he himself is guilty of. Nevertheless, with the saffron party currently in power, his frustration is likely to escalate and he will continue to advance his notorious agenda in the coming times.