India has taken a strong stance regarding a joint article authored by envoys of the United Kingdom, France and Germany for “The Times of India.” The piece which was published on 1st December accused Russia for Ukraine conflict and President Vladimir Putin of “total disregard for human life.”

The development occurred against the backdrop of Putin’s first state visit to India since the onset of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. His previously landed in the country in December 2021 and now is set to arrive in Delhi for the 23rd annual summit between the two nations on 4th to 5th December.

The article was criticised by senior official from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) who stated, “We see this as very unusual. It is not an acceptable diplomatic practice to advise India’s foreign relations with a third country. We have taken note of it.”

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal also described the joint article as “vicious” as it “breaches diplomatic norms” and “is a diplomatic insult to India.” He added, “It is interference in our internal affairs as the purpose is to fuel anti-Russian sentiments in pro-European circles in India and question the morality of our ties with Russia.”

“The envoys of these three countries are free to make their views known to the MEA in an official demarche but are not supposed to engage in public grandstanding with an overt propagandist intent,” Sibal outlined and even denounced the English daily for providing space to it and “doing disservice to diplomacy and national interest.”

Diplomats attack President Putin, hold Russia responsible for the “illegal war”

The controversial article titled, “World wants the Ukraine war to end, but Russia doesn’t seem serious about peace,” have been written by Philipp Ackermann (German Ambassador to India), Thierry Mathou (French ambassador to India) and Lindy Cameron (British High Commissioner to India). It lauded the “courage and fierce determination” of Ukrainians “against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression on their home,” without referencing the billions of dollars in resources and weaponry funnelled into Ukraine.

The article further claimed that Russia has initiated illegal attacks on innocent people and civilian infrastructure. “This last week alone, Russia has launched over 1,200 drones and over 60 cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine. These are not the actions of someone that is serious about peace. Neither are these indiscriminate attacks mere accidents, they are a systematic choice by Russia to wage its war of aggression with absolute ruthlessness. And it must end,” it added.



The article subsequently charged Moscow with disrespecting Ukraine’s national sovereignty, fundamental principles of the international order, independence and territorial integrity alongside breaching the treaties it has ratified concerning the Ukrainian border.

“Russia’s malign global activity, including through cyber-attacks and disinformation, shows us that the Russian leadership’s appetite for territorial expansion and global destabilisation goes well beyond Ukraine. President Putin is the one leader who could end the war any time he so wishes,” the piece asserted, insinuating his alleged aversion to peace.

Notably, the West, which claims to be the protector of global peace and order, has played a significant role in conspiring to incite bloodshed, instability and even the destruction of countries in order to install governments that align with its interests. Interestingly, Ukraine has also been a target of a similar regime change operation by the United States. The only principle or order these countries follow is one that serves their own agenda while sermoning or demonising others.

The article then delves into further condemnation of Russia, alleging that the nation has stationed troops within Ukraine and is refusing “to engage in meaningful negotiations or even a ceasefire that everyone else is calling for.” It asserted that thousands of children have been displaced as “Russia’s illegal invasion has inflicted a severe human toll on both sides.”

The envoys then added that “Putin’s illegal war, and his total disregard for human life, have taken a huge toll on his own people.”

Deliberate effort to influence India-Russia diplomatic ties

After a scathing attack on Putin ahead of his trip to India, in an attempt to overshadow this crucial occasion, the piece then dragged India and quoted PM Modi, who earlier conveyed, “A solution cannot be found on the battlefield.” However, the move has only resulted in a firm objection from New Delhi.

Furthermore, it has even reminded of a famous quote by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who aptly articulated this hypocrisy when he expressed, “Somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems. That if it is you, it’s yours, if it is me it is ours. I see reflections of that,” in 2022.

“When we look out at the world, we look for partners. We don’t look for preachers, particularly preachers who don’t practice at home what they preach abroad and I think some of Europe is still struggling with that problem,” he reiterated in May of this year.

This double-standard of Western nations resulted in 50% tariffs (including 25% for buying Russian oil) by the US on India. These countries are reluctant to support India in its fight against Pakistani terrorism, which poses a real threat to the world, or against China’s imperialistic ambitions. However, they consistently find ways to directly or indirectly ask the Modi government to take a stance against India’s close partner and ally, Russia.

The article also highlighted the contentious meeting between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where the later was not only openly chastised but even had to apologise as “efforts to secure a just and lasting peace and end the killingm.” It declared that the “governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, will continue to give Ukraine our ironclad support. Today and every day,” along with additional denunciation of Russia.

These diplomats want to reduce the crucial meeting between the two world leaders as a platform for their politics of global influence via Ukraine and grab eyeballs. However, India wants no part of it.

President Putin’s India visit

India and Russia are preparing to sign many important agreements during this summit which would also feature a vital private dinner between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moscow and New Delhi are anticipated to concentrate on defence cooperation including the S-400 missile system and energy trading.

On 2nd December, Putin announced, “We aim to elevate cooperation with the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of India to a qualitatively new level by strengthening its technological component. This is the objective of numerous joint projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and other sectors.” in Moscow, providing a glimpse into the objective of the summit in Delhi.

The two nations have maintained close ties throughout the nearly four-year dispute while the European Union alongside North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has provided Ukraine with weapons and assistance. However, New Delhi has repeatedly advocated for a peaceful resolution to the matter.

The subject can transpire during the upcoming summit and the officials restated India’s long-held position that the issue cannot be decided on the battlefield as discussion alongside diplomacy are the only viable options. India has unequivocally demonstrated its commitment for peace while not siding with any nation and remaining neutral, owing to its sovereign foreign policy. This has clearly vexed Europe and its other Western allies who want Modi government to support Ukraine.

Therefore, they seize every opportunity to pressure India or impact its relationship with Russia. The recent article published by these diplomats is yet another extension of this detrimental effort and the timing of the article has likewise sparked suspicion concerning the intentions.

It has evidently turned into a tough fact for the European Union and the West that they are unable to control India’s foreign relations with any country, let alone Russia.