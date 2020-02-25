Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home News Reports Telangana: Sanatana Dharma treats everyone as equal before God, says Archaka who carried a Dalit man inside temple on his shoulders
News Reports

Telangana: Sanatana Dharma treats everyone as equal before God, says Archaka who carried a Dalit man inside temple on his shoulders

The gesture is seen as a celebration of the teachings of Bhagawad Ramanuja. He was a Vaishnava guru who wanted to establish a non- discriminatory and egalitarian society.

OpIndia Staff
Dalit man carried on shoulders inside the temple by a priest in Telangana
Ravi (Dalit man) carried by Krishna Chaitanya (priet) on shoulders (Photo Courtesy: ANI)
Engagements28

A Dalit man by the name of Ravi was carried on shoulders inside the Sri Laxmi Ranganatha Swamy Temple (Ranganayakula Gutta) by Krishna Chaitanya, a priest (archaka) from Bhadrachalam Narsimha Swamy temple on Monday in Khammam, Telangana. Ravi was dressed as Vaishnava Namam, the revered Tiruppanalwar.

The gesture was conducted as a part of ‘Munivahana Utsavam’ by the Samajika Samarasatha Vedika, Temples Protection Movement (TPM) along with Narsimha Vahini. The event began with the garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Hundreds of women took out a large Shobha Yatra on both sides of the street.

Chilkur Balaji Temple’s head priest CS Rangarajan said, “The idea is to show that Sanatana Dharma treats everyone as equal before God and the so-called discrimination crept into the system only in recent times.” In April 2018, Rangarajan carried a Dalit devotee Aditya Parasri to Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Jiyagudu with much fanfare.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks Dalits inside a temple for playing bhajans on loudspeaker, six arrested

The gesture is seen as a celebration of the teachings of Bhagawad Ramanuja. He was a Vaishnava guru who wanted to establish a non- discriminatory and egalitarian society.

The story comes as a ray of home at a time when several cases of atrocities against Dalits had come to light. A 24-year-old Dhaniram Ahirwar, who belonged to the Dalit community was set on fire by pouring kerosene on him in January in Madhya Pradesh by around 15-20 Muslim men.

Recently, in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan, two Dalit men were seen being brutally abused, and tortured by a group of men.  Last year in September, a minor Dalit girl was raped by Mohammed Adil alias Chhotka, Mohammad Abid alias Badka and Mohammad Nazim in the Sarai Akil area of Kaushambi district.

Read: Fact-Check: Are Dalits not allowed to enter the Gorakhnath Temple, as claimed by India Today

On Tuesday, a rabid Islamist associated with the Indian Express, Irene Akbar, said that she never trusted ‘them’ as Dalits were ‘foot soldiers’ when communal riots broke out in Gujarat after a Muslim mob set a train compartment of Kar Sevaks returning from Ayodhya on fire in Godhra.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists
A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the Delhi riots
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -
After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia 'students' to protest against 'police brutality' in Delhi

After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
From Hussain Haidry to Sharjeel Imam, What anti-CAA protests revealed

What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,627FansLike
237,537FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com