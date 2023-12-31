Here is a list of 40 incidents from 2023 that show Bollywood’s hatred towards Hindus and its attempts to denigrate Hinduism

Bollywood has a long and infamous history of demeaning, degrading and despising Hinduism. Over the years, films, web series and even songs have been used as a medium of furthering Hindu hatred and foisting a self-loathing tendency in the Hindu masses, sometimes blatantly and often in a subtle manner. Moreover, those defaming Hinduism know that the Hindu majority is largely ‘tolerant’ and does not unleash “Sar Tan Se Juda” style terror even on those denigrating Hinduism in the most vile and pathetic fashion.

Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema, used his craft to spread Hindu Dharma’s traditional and cultural teachings during the early days of Hindi cinema. From Raja Harishchandra, Mohini Bhasmasur, Lanka Dahan, Shri Krishna Janma to Gangavataran etc, Dadasaheb’s works revolved around the teachings of Hindu scriptures. However, with Dadasaheb out of the picture, the industry has largely pushed an apocryphal narrative where the adherents of Hinduism especially the so-called “upper castes” are portrayed as oppressors and the specific sects, and communities as the oppressed.

Leftists and Islamists in Bollywood portrayed Muslims as brave and trustworthy men, but a Brahman or Kayastha was portrayed as either a lecherous man who would molest or financially abuse a helpless woman. Bollywood is also credited with popularising anti-Hindu phrases such as “Hawas ka pujari” and “Gunahon ka Devta.”

Bollywood has advanced from depicting a Janeudhari and Tilak-wearing man as greedy and cruel, while the “Maulvi sahab” and “father” of churches as holy souls, to making films based entirely on propaganda scripts that target Hindu cultural practices and beliefs. Although the “boycott Bollywood” campaign pushed Bollywood on a backfoot momentarily with movies like Laal Singh Chaddha tanking at the box office last year, the left-leaning propaganda filmmakers have not deterred from peddling the anti-Hindu propaganda in the barb of creative liberty, freedom of expression and whatnot. Although the boycott calls made little impact, the Hindu-hating and Islamist apologist Bollywood directors-producers continue to make content reeking of anti-Hindu propaganda without a smidgen of equivocation or apologia.

In addition to spreading propaganda through content, anti-Hindu Bollywood ‘artists’ often give statements and make certain claims defaming Hindus in their desperate attempts to gain instant popularity. Of course, hating on Hindus brings them recognition, money, and even awards, whereas even fair criticism of other religions amounts to ‘bigotry,’ ‘blasphemy,’ ‘hate-mongering,’ and other liberal-favourite terms.

As the year 2023 comes to a close, here is a compilation of 40 incidents documented by OpIndia this year that unambiguously demonstrated Bollywood’s hatred for Hindus and its persistent efforts to denigrate Hinduism. While most of the incidents reported highlight the deep-rooted disdain for Hindus and Hindu Dharma, some incidents may not appear to be an explicit attack on Hinduism but did harm the Indic values and culture.

Sony’s Crime Patrol changed Shraddha Walkar case accused Aftab to ‘Mihir’ victim Shraddha to ‘Anna Fernandes’

Last year’s Shraddha Walkar murder case shook the conscience of the nation as a man named Aftab Amin Poonawala brutally murdered his Hindu live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 36 pieces only to be disposed of later at various locations across Delhi. The morbid details of the murder were a hot topic of discussion across the country when Sony Entertainment Television (SET) televised a Crime Patrol episode which had a striking resemblance to the Shraddha Walker murder case. The episode telecasted on December 27, 2022, under the title “Ahmedabad-Pune Murder” with the names of the victim and perpetrator changed to Anna Fernandes and Mihir Kanchwala respectively.

In the now-deleted episode, it was shown that a boy named ‘Mihir’ kills his partner in a fit of rage and then cuts her body into several pieces and wraps it in multiple plastic bags before storing it in the fridge, exactly what happened in Shraddha Walkar’s case.

Amidst the outrage on social media, SonyTV deleted the controversial episode and issued a statement saying that the episode’s storyline was unrelated to Shraddha Walkar’s murder rather it was based on events from 2011. It is, however, not too difficult to understand that if the episode had actually been unrelated to the murder of Shraddha Walkar, the channel would not have deleted it.

Actress Manvi Taneja licks ‘Bhagwa’ ice cream to support SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

“Besharam Rang” a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Pathaan’ attracted a needless controversy right after its release as the actress was seen wearing an orange bikini in the song. Deepika Padukone’s character “Rubina Mohsin” gyrates to the music in skimpy attire in an attempt to seduce Shah Rukh Khan’s character “Pathaan” in the song. This song triggered a social media outrage and soon escalated to a point that even politicians including BJP leader Narottam Mishra criticised it. Amidst outrage, several people saw the opportunity to hog the limelight.

In this line, a video of actress and model Manvi Taneja went viral in January this year, in which the actress was seen licking an orange ice cream she called “Bhagwa ice cream” and saying “This is my ice cream, I will lick it. Take this Bhakts, you lick it. Lick-lick. is there any problem?”. The actress’s cheap gimmick to mock the BJP and “Bhakts” was heavily criticised on social media.

Filmmaker Leena Manikelamai’s “Kaali” poster causes stir, Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest

Last year, a major controversy unfolded over the poster of the documentary film Kali directed by Leena Manimekalai causing outrage among Hindus as the poster depicted the Goddess Kali smoking cigarettes and was seen with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Much like the usual left-liberal propagandists, Manimekalai took refuge of “artistic freedom” to brazen out her anti-Hindu propaganda.

“These trolls are after my artistic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless rightwing mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may.” https://t.co/nD2TNxypOk — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 7, 2022

Alongside the social media outrage, multiple FIRs were filed against the NRI filmmaker in various states of the country. Subsequently, Manimekalai approached the Supreme Court seeking protection. The Supreme Court not only ordered the clubbing of the nine FIRs against Leena but also granted interim protection from coercive action. In April this year, the Supreme Court transferred all the FIRs against Leena to Delhi Police with interim protection to continue.

Meghna Gulzar’s “Raazi” a true story of patriotism and valour turned into a Pakistan-sympathising propaganda

Bollywood is notorious for its unwavering love for Pakistan. Other than Islamists, Aman Ki Aasha-infected artists and filmmakers have used their art to foster sympathy towards Pakistan through films such as Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Tiger Zinda Hai” and or “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, SRK’s “Pathaan”, and Aamir Khan’s “PK” by sending a subtle message that Pakistani people are predominantly ‘peace-loving’ and want friendly relations with India unlike the politicians. Contrary to Bollywood’s assertions, Pakistanis harbour unrelenting hatred for India, with many yearning to turn this Hindu-majority country from a Dar-ul-Harb to a Dar-ul-Islam through Ghazwa-e-Hind.

One such propaganda movie was the 2018 film “Raazi” directed by Meghna Gulzar. The Alia Bhatt starrer was based on Harinder Sikka’s book “Calling Sehmat”. While speaking at the Bhopal Literature Festival in January this year, Sikka accused Meghna Gulzar of cheating him and even regretted having sold the book’s rights to her.

Unlike the book, the film showed “Sehmat” the Indian agent in Pakistan depressed as if she committed a crime by fighting for her country, Sikka said. He also asserted that Meghna Gulzar removed Indian flags and showed Pakistani flags more, further, he pointed out at the lack of patriotic scenes in the film. The peddling of a Pakistan-sympathising narrative by portraying the Pakistani army as ‘humane,’ as well as the playing of the national anthem instead of the “Jai Bharati” song as stated in the book, infuriated Sikka.

Actor Shreyas Talpade seen putting his foot on ‘Om’ symbol in a film, apologies after video goes viral

On February 13, actor Shreyas Talpade apologised for a scene in his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal in which he can be seen resting his foot on the ‘OM’ symbol, considered sacred in the Hindu religion. The actor issued an apology after an X (formerly Twitter) account ‘Gems of Bollywood fan’ shared a clip from his 2012 film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Shreyas, who plays a Christian youth named Johnny in the Bollywood film, can be seen stopping a vehicle with his foot in the snippet. Shreyas Talpade places his foot on an ‘OM’ sticker that has been affixed to the vehicle while doing so. In his apology, Talpade said that the disrespect was inadvertent and that he was sorry about it.

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar attends the Faiz Festival in Lahore, Indian netizens said “Stay in Pakistan”

In February this year, controversial lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the Faiz Festival in Lahore, Pakistan where he launched his new book. Many Indians on social media asked Akhtar to stay in Pakistan as they see him as pro-Pakistan. Some Pakistanis also criticized Akhtar’s visit given his past criticism of Pakistan. Faiz Ahmad Faiz was a Pakistani communist poet whose poem “Hum Dekhienge” is often referenced but criticized for having subtle anti-Hindu themes.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah expresses love for Mughal invaders, saying “Mughals came to make India their home”

Bollywood has no shortage of Mughal sympathisers but rather simps. In February this year, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in an interview with Indian Express in February this year batted for Mughal invaders saying that Mughals did not come to pillage India’s wealth but to make this country their ‘home’. In his blatant glorification of settler colonisation, Shah asserted, “These were people who came here to loot, the Mughals didn’t come here to loot. They came here to make this their home and that’s what they did. Who can deny their contribution?”

Naseeruddin Shah who played Mughal ruler Akbar in the ZEE5 web series – Taj – Divided by Blood, further argued that “If everything they did was horrible, then knock down the Taj Mahal, knock down the Red Fort, knock down Qutub Minar. Why do we consider the Red Fort sacred, it was built by a Mughal. We need not glorify them, but there is no need to vilify them either.”

Naseeruddin Shah hails Mughal king Akbar, claims Akbar never used the term ‘Din-e-Elahi’

In one of the interviews during the promotions for ZEE5 original Taj-Divided by Blood in March this year, Naseeruddin Shah claimed that Mughal emperor Akbar never used the term Din-e-Elahi and that he never intended to start his new religion. Shah asserted Akbar instead used the term ‘Wahadat-e-Elahi’ meaning the oneness of God. He further argued that it was AKbar’s court historian Abul Fazal whose noted works ‘Akbarnama’ and ‘Ain-e-Akbari’ remain crucial in understanding the reign of Akbar.

Expressing his love for the Mughal king, Shah showered praises on him calling him a soft-hearted, vulnerable man and he was also a very passionate, sexually driven, ferocious, merciless warrior. “He must have been a great lover. I mean, he had hundreds of concubines and to keep each of them happy must have been some job! I don’t know if all of them were happy though. But I played him, to find the human being within this grandeur,” he was quoted as saying during the interview.

The false narrative of Akbar being “great” and “tolerant” was concocted by leftist historians, who consciously downplayed the massacre of more than 30,000 Hindus on the orders of Akbar. Ironically, killing lesser Hindus than other Mughal rulers is what makes Akbar ‘tolerant’ in the eyes of leftist ‘distorians’.

Actress Shilpa Shetty draws the ire of netizens over Holika Dahan celebrations while wearing shoes

On March 6, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a video of the Holika Dahan celebrations at her home on her Instagram account. The actress along with her family was seen performing the rituals. However, netizens slammed the actress for lack of knowledge regarding the proper way of performing Holika Dahan. Traditionally, people in the Hindu religion use castor-made cake, sycamore wood, and cow dung cake for Holika Dahan as these items are believed to be auspicious. Shilpa Shetty, however, used bamboo wood in the Holika Dahan in addition to wearing shoes while performing the puja rituals.

Screenshot of comments on Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post

Netflix’s Indian adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan’ shows a Christian evangelist-like character as a Hindu saint

The March release Netflix series “Rana Naidu” starring Venkatesh Duggabati and Rana Duggabati took the oTT by storm. The “Ray Donovan” remake, however, was overloaded with obscenity, abusive language and of course a character defaming the Hindu saints. The web series had a negative character named “Vijaywada Maharaj” is shown as a paedophile who would call his obscene act as “Anant Anandam”.

Moreover, a Hindu ‘baba’ is shown curing the illness of gullible people including women in typical “Changai Sabha” (‘Changai’ means supposedly curing ailing people through prayers recited by a Christian pastor) style. However, instead of a pastor, the makers of the series showed a Hindu saint, since Hindus can easily be ridiculed in the name of artistic freedom.

Actress Taapsee Pannu wears a Goddess Laksmi necklace with a “revealing dress”, netizens ask if she can wear symbols of other religions like this

In March, actress Taapsee Pannu wore a Goddess Lakshmi neckpiece at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The actress shared her pictures from the event on her Instagram profile. Her Instagram post, however, sparked outrage as netizens accused Taapsee of hurting the Hindu religious sentiments by wearing a neckpiece featuring Goddess Lakshmi as people opined that religious symbols especially that of Hindu deities should not be represented in an obscene manner.

Later, an FIR was lodged against the actress in Madhya Pradesh by a Hindu Rakshak Sangathan member Eklavya Singh Gaur in Madhya Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments.

Singer Lucky Ali claims ‘Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim’, deletes Facebook post and apologises after outrage

On April 9, Bollywood singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali (also known as Lucy Ali) sparked outrage when he claimed that the term “Brahman” is derived from the word “Abraham.” Ali, a Muslim, claimed that Brahman (which translates to the universe) came after Prophet Abraham. “The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma,’ which comes from ‘Abram,’ which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim,” he wrote on Facebook.

Lucky Ali then claimed that ‘Brahmans’ are descended from ‘Ibrahim Aliahisalam – The Father of All Nations.’ The singer, however, did not present any source to back up his wild claim. Unsurprisingly, Ali’s assertion sparked outrage online, with many educating him about the history of Islam being just 1400 years old while Hinduism is one of the oldest religions in the world.

Screenshot of Lucky Ali’s now-deleted Facebook post

Soon after, Ali deleted his contentious post and apologised over the same saying that he would be careful about how phrases his thoughts.

Rapper Badshah uses Lord Mahakal’s name along with obscene lyrics in his song ‘Sanak’

In April, Bollywood rapper Badshah received backlash over his song titled ‘Sanak’ for using Lord Shiva’s name along with other obscene words in the lyrics. Along with the devotees of Lord Shiva, the priest of Ujjain’s Mahakal Mandir also warned that an FIR would be filed against the rapper for hurting Hindu religious sentiments. The 2 minutes 15-second long music video had lyrics, “Kabhi sex toh kabhi gyan baant-ta phiroon, jo bhi jalta hai uski %&*#$ faadta phiroon, Bholenath se meri banti hai sahi, use nachane ka shauk main nachta phiroon.” Amidst the outrage, Badshah issued an apology and later modified the lyrics of the song.

AR Rahman asks wife not to speak in Hindi at an award function, says ‘Speak in Tamil’

In April, a video surfaced online showing music composer AR Rahman asking his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil rather than Hindi while accepting an award on stage at an award function in Chennai. When the host requested Saira say a few words, Rahman intervened, stating that she should speak in Tamil rather than Hindi. While Saira looked uncomfortable as she isn’t fluent in Tamil, she spoke in English instead thanking Rahman for his music. Despite working in the Hindi film industry as well as receiving love from the Hindi audiences, Rahman’s attitude towards Hindi raised eyebrows.

Filmfare nominates ‘The Kashmir Files’ in seven categories, fails to invite the film’s cast

March 2022 release “The Kashmir Files” starring veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role became one the biggest hits of that year. This Vivek Agnihotri directorial was a cinematic re-telling of the real-life incidents of tragedy and persecution that Kashmiri Pandits faced in the early 1990s when lakhs of Hindus from the Kashmiri Hindus fled from the Valley amidst targeted killings, terror attacks, religious persecution, and a campaign of threats and intimidation to force the Hindu minority to leave Kashmir. The film, however, was targeted by the leftist ecosystem and Islamists who claimed that the film was spreading ‘hateful propaganda’ against the Kashmiri Muslims.

The Kashmir Files garnered seven nominations in various categories at the Filmfare Awards 2023 in April of this year. The film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, however, refused to attend the 68th Filmfare Awards, calling it “unethical and anti-cinema.” Furthermore, the film’s producer, Abhishek Agarwal, said that the organisers were unfair in nominating the film in seven categories but not inviting the filmmakers or even the actors. According to Agarwal, Filmfare only nominated The Kashmir Files for awards due to public pressure. Despite seven nominations and a tremendous response from the public for its outstanding performances, the film received no awards, foreseeably so.

Star Sports gets Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui for its IPL coverage, netizens outrage

Munawar Faruqui, a Hinduphobic comedian known for making controversial remarks about Hindu deities and victims of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, came under fire in April after appearing in the pre-talk segment of Star Sports’ coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023. Netizens chastised Star Sports for giving someone like Munawar Faruqui who made highly derogatory remarks about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita back in 2021 a platform. Reacting to this an X user wrote back in April this year, “No wonder nobody watches Star Sports India. Giving a platform to communal bigots is their ultimate low.”

It happens only in India that a ‘comedian’ coming from the so-called minority community ridicules the gods of the Hindu majority and becomes a celebrity and is currently participating in BiggBoss, while a politician who merely quoted a religious scripture in a TV debate gets Sar Tan Se Juda threats and has to live restricted life due to the fear of Islamists.

Amazon Prime web series ‘Dahaad’ whitewashes Love Jihad, demonises ‘upper caste’ Hindus

On May 12, Amazon Prime Video released Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Verma and Waris Ahmed Zaidi starrer web series ‘Dahaad’. It is a crime, mystery thriller web series produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti the director. The show’s story revolves around a serial killer targeting lower caste and minority women in rural Rajasthan. The serial killer Anand targets and murders women after luring them by promising marriage. Constable Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) is investigating the case along with her senior officer SHO Devi Lal.

The anti-Hindu propaganda peddling begins from the very episode of the series with a character Rajni who is in ‘love’ with a Muslim youth Altaf, however, her parents are opposed to their union. The episode has a subtle assertion that Rajputs as well as Hindu organisations who are at the forefront in opposing love jihad, are ‘bad’.

Bajrang Dal protests against film ‘The Creator-Sarjanhar’ for spreading love jihad propaganda

In May, the Hindu rights organisation Bajrang Dal staged a massive protest against a film titled ‘The Creator- Sarjanhar’ outside a theatre in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The Hindu activists alleged that the film promotes love jihad and demanded a ban on it. While the film’s producer Rakesh Karate ‘Guruji’ claimed that the film gives the message of love, a Bajrang Dal activist Hiren Rabari while speaking to OpIndia back then said that the film gave the message that the youths should stay away from their families and fall in love with the people belonging to other religious communities. He added that such films aim to alienate Hindu youth from their culture and encourage love jihad.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest at a multiplex in Ahmedabad on 24th May against the upcoming film, 'The Creator – Sarjanhar'. The protesters alleged that the film is promoting "love jihad" pic.twitter.com/IYlN5NM7Xx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

Kamal Haasan labels The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda film’

In May, actor Kamal Haasan criticised Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story labelling it a ‘propagandist film’ even though the film focused on ISIS and its indoctrination of Hindus did not target Muslims in general. “Propaganda films I am against. It’s not enough if you just write ‘true story’ at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true, and that (the film) is not true,” Kamal Haasan said while addressing the media in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards ceremony.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi | "I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true," says actor and politician Kamal Haasan on #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/VSydksg1Z3 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

His remarks were met with a strong reaction from the film’s director Sudipto Sen who said that those labelling the film ‘propaganda’ haven’t seen it themselves and are thus engaging in their own kind of propaganda and disinformation.

Naseeruddin Shah rants against The Kerala Story with a bizarre comment about Nazi Germany

Albeit its huge box office success and audience appreciation, the film ‘The Kerala Story’ faced criticism from Muslims, liberals, and secular political parties. Following in the footsteps of Kamal Haasan, actor Naseeruddin Shah called the film ‘propaganda’ and stated that “worthwhile films like Bheed, Afwaah, Faraaz, all three collapsed. Nobody went to see them, but they are flocking to see The Kerala Story which I have not seen, and I don’t intend to see because I have read enough about it.”

The film is based on ISIS and its nefarious designs to push non-Muslim women into sex slavery, prostitution, terrorism and more, however, Shah opined that the success of such films shows a ‘dangerous trend’ and equated it to Nazi Germany. “On one hand, it is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community,” Shah said. His bizarre analogy makes one wonder how a film about ISIS and its propaganda makes one a ‘Nazi’.

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut kisses actress Kriti Sanon after visiting Tirupati temple

On June 7, ahead of the release of the controversial film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the roles of Raghav and Janaki, film’s director Om Raut along with Kriti Sanon attended a pre-release ceremony at Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara University Stadium. Raut was seen kissing Kriti Sanon goodbye outside the temple premises.

Pecks & flying kiss are not allowed & it’s basic sense they shouldn’t do this in temple premises. #Bollywood actor #KritiSanon greeted Director #OmRaut with a peck & in return #OmRaut with a flying kiss while leaving after #LordVenkateshwara darshan in #Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/qiGEs6gwyD — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) June 7, 2023

The Chilkur Balaji Temple’s head priest in Telangana called the action condemnable and voiced his opposition to it. “This is a condemnable act. Even a husband and wife do not go there (temple) together. You can go to a hotel room and do it. Your behaviour is like insulting Ramayan, and Goddess Sita,” the priest said.

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir claims “Lord Hanuman was no God”

The film ‘Adipurush’, which had sparked anger since the launch of its trailer, ended up being a flop after its release and was highly criticised for its roadside dialogues, poor VFX, subpar acting, and distortions. The moviegoers even accused the makers of demeaning Hindu sentiments and mocking Hindu gods. In June this year, Manoj Muntashir who penned the “tapori” dialogues for the film Adipurush made a bizarre claim to defend himself amidst backlash. “Hanuman ji is not God, he is a devotee. We have made him God later because his devotion had such power,” Muntashir asserted in a blatant display of lack of knowledge about Hindu scriptures and spirituality.

Manoj Muntashir claims Lord Rama never knew he was an avatar of Lord Vishnu

In one of his desperate attempts at defending the crass dialogues in the film Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir in an interview in June said that Lord Rama never showed any miracle, in fact, unlike Lord Krishna, Rama was not aware that he is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Muntashir’s baseless claim came in response to a question regarding the ‘Sita Haran’ scene in the film where she is abducted right in front of Lord Rama while he looks helplessly.

No OTT buyers for The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen says “industry has ganged up to punish us”

Despite the huge box office success of the film ‘The Kerala Story’, Sudipto Sen in June this year said that no major OTT platform is willing to buy the streaming rights of the movie. He said that the film industry seems to have ganged up against them for the movie’s success at the box office. “But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us,” Sen said.

According to an insider at an OTT platform, the movie may be seen as propaganda and the topics covered could invoke anger, so platforms are wary of acquiring it. The movie had faced bans and attempts to corner it for highlighting topics like religious conversions, love jihad and terrorism.

Allahabad High Court slams ‘Adipurush’ makers, questions why the tolerance level of Hindus is being tested

On June 26, the Allahabad High Court slammed the makers of film ‘Adipurush’ for portraying the characters of Hindu God and Goddess including Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman and Mata Sita in an objectionable manner, the Allahabad Court observed, why the tolerance level of Hindus was being put to the test by them.

“Agar hum log ispar bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu (tolerant) hain to kya uska test liya jayega? (If we close our eyes on this issue too, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, will it be put to test as well?),” the bench remarked while hearing PILs filed by Social Activists Kuldeep Tiwari and Bandana Kumar through advocates Ranjana Agnihotri and Sudha Sharma.

Censor Board directs makers of the film ’72 Hoorain’ to remove Quran references

On June 27, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers of the film ’72 Hoorain’ to remove certain parts from the film’s trailer before it can be issued an ‘A’ certificate for public exhibition. The board specifically asked to mute ‘Quran Ka’ from the trailer and remove visuals that could potentially ‘hurt’ religious sentiments or affect public order. Mockery of Hindu gods as seen in Adipurush, is tolerated in the name of ‘artistic freedom,’ and CBFC had no problem with it, but when a film on controversial matters linked to other religions is made, it faces censorship.

Bhojpuri actress Sabiha Sheikh aka Rani Chatterjee critiques film ’72 Hoorain’

In June, Bhojpuri actress Sabiha Shaikh, popularly known as Rani Chatterjee, criticized the makers of the film ’72 Hoorain’ for portraying the dark face of Islamist terrorism from 9/11 to 26/11. She claimed that such films are produced to ‘divide’ society along religious lines and foment hatred. Shaikh claimed that filmmakers are exploiting people’s emotions to make money and that the movie’s depiction of the Quran is wrong. She compared the film to ‘Adipurush,’ accusing its makers of fabrication. Shaikh further asserted that this “anti-Muslim” movie will do well, but who will compensate for the hate it will spread?”

’72 Hoorain’ director opens up on 11 years of struggle behind the film, says “actors backed out last minute fearing threats’

After the release of the film ’72 Hoorain’ on July 7, its director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan spoke to OpInidia about challenges he faced while making the film based on Islamist fundamentalism and terrorism. Chauhan said that in addition to financial issues, no big production house was willing to back a film like this one with a hard-hitting subject. He added that many actors backed out from the film at the last minute saying that the film’s subject is controversial and might cause a threat to them and their families.

Chauhan also talked about people repeatedly asserting that terrorism has nothing to do with religion but when a film raises the issue of terrorism they claim that the film is targeting a particular religion. He added that youths are brainwashed and concepts like Jannat, Shahadah and 72 Hoors (mythical women who live in paradise as per Islam). are planted in their minds before they are armed to kill innocent people.

Sex scene while reading Bhagvadgita in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ sparks row

On July 27, noted Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer’ starring actor Cillian Murphy in the titular role was released in theatres. The film soon triggered outrage over a scene in the movie that shows a woman making a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and having sexual intercourse. The outraged Hindus expressed shock over how even the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the scene without any cuts or alterations.

There is no historical evidence that J Robert #Oppenheimer used to receive Bhagvad Geeta Paath lessons from his sex-partners during sex.



Woke Hollywood has no reason to give any more value to Geeta than a petty prop.



But why is Bharat so comfortable with this? pic.twitter.com/OTcmkUkwbI — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) July 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC after 27 modifications

In August, the film ‘OMG 2’ received an “Adults only” (A) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the film ahead of its theatrical release on August 11. The film was cleared for release with around 27 modifications. The CBFC altered Akshay Kumar’s character from Lord Shiva to a messenger and a devotee of the Hindu God. Moreover, scenes depicting frontal nudity in scenes involving Naga Sadhus have also been modified and have been replaced with side shots. A condom advertisement has also been removed. In addition, certain objectionable dialogues were also changed.

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple priests send legal notice to makers of OMG-2 over scenes trivialising Lord Shiva

On August 7, the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple priests sent a legal notice to the filmmakers of the controversial movie ‘OMG-2’ starring Akshay Kumar. They said that Lord Shiva was wrongfully depicted and trivialised in the movie. According to them, in one scene Lord Shiva is shown purchasing Kachori from a shop and this hurts the sentiments of devotees of Lord Shiva. High Court lawyer Abhilash Vyas sent these legal notices on behalf of the All India Pujari Mahasangh to film’s director Amit Rai, producers Vipul Shah and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and actor Akshay Kumar. Additionally, they also sent a legal notice to Censor Board Chairman Prasoon Kumar Joshi.

Actor Prakash Raj says “eradication of Sanatan Dharma necessary”, backs Udhayanidhi Stalin

On September 10, actor Prakash Raj while speaking at a public event in Kalaburgi reiterated DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s outrageous remark calling for “eradication of Sanatan Dharma” and said, “Sanatan Dharma is like Dengue, its eradication is paramount”.

“Those who speak aggressively about upholding Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva are not Hindus,” Prakash Raj remarked. They present themselves as ‘thekedaars’ of Hindutva. We must tell them they are speaking to further their political agenda. People need to understand this, and I hope they do,” Prakash Raj said. This, however, was not the first time that the actor made derogatory remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Prakash Raj earlier distorted the term ‘Sanatani’ as ‘TanaThani’ to mock the presence of Hindu saints at the new Parliament.

Back to the Future ..a #Tanathani parliament.. dear CITIZENS are you okay with this… #justasking pic.twitter.com/N57FU1Q5gi — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 4, 2023

Naseeruddin Shah laments box office success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, and ‘The Kerala Story’

On September 11, in an interview actor Naseeruddin Shah cried foul over the overwhelming response of the audience to Hindu-centric movies such as ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story.’ While speaking to Free Press Journal, he claimed, “Now the more jingoist you are the more popular you become, because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies.”

“What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular…” Naseeruddin Shah lamented. He further asserted that audiences are not supporting films of directors such as Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta who he claimed are known for portraying the ‘truth of our times.’

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao goes on a rant against films with ‘regressive messaging’ raking in 100s of crores

After actor Naseeruddin Shah lamented the massive response to Hindu-centric films such as ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story,’ Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao went on a similar rant on September 13. The filmmaker told Film Companion that she feels hurt when films with ‘regressive messaging’ do well at the box office. Without naming any film or filmmaker in particular she said, “…so I suppose, when it is a really regressive sort of messaging, and it makes hundreds of crores, it hurts. Because you had the opportunity and you could have pushed the needle in some direction and you didn’t. So those are the things that sometimes bother me.”

It must be recalled that in 2015, speaking on alleged increasing intolerance in the country, Aamir Khan claimed his ex-wife Kiran Rao had suggested leaving India as she felt unsafe in the country.

Farah Khan seen wearing slippers during Ganpati Pooja

On September 19, Bollywood director and dance choreographer Farah Khan drew flak from netizens over her Instagram post on Ganesh Chaturthi. Khan was seen wearing footwear during Ganpati Pooja at actress Actress Shlipa Shetty’s house. While netizens asked her why she was wearing footwear during Ganpati Pooja, Khan gave ‘clarification’ that she was outside the house as she replied to one such comment: “We were outside the house thank you very much.” Meanwhile, several netizens feared that a fatwa would be issued against Farah Khan for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi since idol worship is Shirk (sin) in Islam.

Singer Shubh who shared a distorted map of India plays victim after his India tour gets canceled

On September 21st, pro-Khalistani Punjabi Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh published a social media post in which he expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of his scheduled India tour, titled the ‘Still Rollin India tour’. Shubh’s said post came after he received a massive backlash over his controversial social media post amid the diplomatic sabre-rattling between India and Canada.

Shubhneet Singh alias Shubh shared a story on his Instagram account on March 23, 2023, captioned “Pray for Punjab” and an artwork depicting a distorted map of India. He posted a photo of the map without the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and North-eastern states. Instead of apologising, Shubh shifted goalposts to ‘Sikhs’ and ‘patriotism’ to justify his contentious post. From invoking the revered Sikh Gurus to calling India his country, Shubh talked about everything other than explaining why the contentious illustration created by artist Amandeep Singh “Inkquisitive” showed Punjab merged with Haryana, and why the seven states in the northeast were missing from the ‘artwork’ if it was meant to highlight the blackout situation in Punjab. Later, Shubh deleted his post addressing the controversy.

Katrina Kaif dances in short dress in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ song “Prabhu ka Naam”

In October, a song titled “Prabhu Ka Naam” from Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ received criticism over actress Katrina Kaif and background artists dancing to the song in ‘revealing’ dresses. Many questioned why the term “Prabhu” was used and not “Allah” or “Khuda”.

Actress Dia Mirza asks fans not to send her Diwali gifts says it creates waste, netizens call out silence on Eid-Christmas

In recent years, it has become a trend that every Hindu festival is mired in a negative outlook. From Holi to Diwali, attempts are made to raise environmental concerns, particularly by Bollywood celebrities, while disregarding them the rest of the year. In this line, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza a Diwali special video on November 12 asking everyone, especially her fans, to not send her any gifts.

“This Diwali don’t give me anything. Please don’t give me, gifts. I feel like during Diwali, we tend to give each other so many things that we don’t need. There is so much excessive packaging and so much waste we create. So this Diwali, don’t give me anything. Give me your time. Give me your support by segregating waste at home. The best gift you could give me this Diwali is supporting an organisation that works for the health of the environment,” the actress said.

Netizens, however, were quick to slam the actress for discouraging people from sending Diwali gifts, citing environmental concerns, but not on Christmas or Eid. Interestingly, the actress has been labelled a hypocrite for discouraging Diwali gifts on one hand while endorsing the same on the other, as evidenced by one of her Instagram posts.

Singer Lucky Ali wishes to go to Palestine, gets offended when netizens suggest ways to reach there

On 30th November, singer Lucky Ali expressed his desire to travel to war-hit Palestine to support his co-religionists. “InshaAllah I want to go to Palestine,” Ali wrote on X.

InshaAllah I want to go to Palestine 🙂 — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) November 29, 2023

The singer, however, did not condemn Hamas’s brutal onslaught against Israel on October 7. Lucky Ali got called out for not condemning Hamas’ terror attack earlier but tweeted that he wishes to go to Palestine, several netizens also gave him suggestions on how he could reach Palestine. This, however, offended the singer. Some even opined that Lucky Ali’s love for Palestine stems from his love for his Ummah.

Complaint filed against actor Ranbir Kapoor over a video showing him pouring liquor over cake while saying ‘Jai Mata Di’

On December 28, 2023, it was reported that a complaint had been filed against actor Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in a viral video of him celebrating Christmas. In the video, Ranbir and his family are seen pouring liquor over a cake and setting it on fire while chanting “Jai Mata Di”.

This is how Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor defame our deities. Why Jai Mata Di during alcohol dip on cake during Christmas?



Why not Praise the Lord Jezus or Ya Alla? pic.twitter.com/J9UW5bKBPU — JyotiKarma🚩🇮🇳 (@JyotiKarma7) December 26, 2023

The complaint alleges that the video deliberately insults Hindu religious sentiments by chanting a Hindu religious phrase while consuming alcohol during a Christian celebration. The complainants have demanded that a case be registered under sections 295A, 298, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police are yet to register an FIR in the matter.