Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Reports IAF flight meant to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Wuhan, reportedly, delayed "deliberately" by Chinese authorities
News ReportsPolitics

IAF flight meant to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Wuhan, reportedly, delayed “deliberately” by Chinese authorities

Media reports that cite sources in New Delhi on Sunday alleged that the delay on the part of China was "deliberate."

OpIndia Staff
Coronavirus:China
Rescued Indians from Wuhan (Photo Credits: Hindustan Times)
Engagements124

The Indian Airforce Force (IAF) flight that was scheduled to evacuate 100 Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit Wuhan and provide relief supplies on February 21 was unable to leave due to delay in clearance by Chinese authorities.

Media reports that cite sources in New Delhi on Sunday alleged that the delay on the part of China was “deliberate.” The Chinese authorities had however maintained that there was no delay. But, the clearance for evacuation by a massive C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft was not provided. Coronavirus has affected 76,000 people and killed 2300 till now.

Read: Coronavirus crisis: Indian Army sets up quarantine facility at Manesar in Haryana for 300 Indians returning from Wuhan

- Ad - - article resumes -

India had earlier evacuated over 300 citizens stranded in Wuhan including 9 Maldivian nationals. A source said, “The remaining Indians in Wuhan are continuing their long wait for the flight to evacuate them and the delay is causing them and their families in India tremendous mental anguish.” He also alleged that evacuation operations carried out by other countries were running “unhindered” while Indian relief flights were being delayed.

Another source asked whether the Chinese authorities were uninterested in India’s “token of support.” He also questioned the “roadblocks” being created in the way of the evacuation process.

Read: Coronavirus: Pakistan President first cites Prophet justifying not evacuating its citizens from China, then contradicts himself

China has been facing a shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves ever since the country was hit by the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus. As such, medical workers had become vulnerable to infection. India had, therefore, sent relief supplies to China by setting aside the export ban on protective medical clothing. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express solidarity with the people of China.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Pune footpath bikers

Watch: This Pune aunty scolding bikers riding on footpath is winning the Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -
fake news Hindu names

Fact Check: Left-liberals malign Hindus by sharing 13 imaginary Hindu names for those arrested in espionage case

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,439FansLike
235,977FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com