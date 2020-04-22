Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Himachal Pradesh DGP urges Muslims to follow Prophet Mohammad’s teachings and donate to PM-CARES and feed the poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 made a fervent appeal to the people of India to contribute to a public charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund)'.

DGP of Himachal Pradesh, (courtesy: ANI)
The DGP of Himachal Pradesh, SR Mardi has urged all Muslims in India to abide by Prophet Mohammad’s teachings and donate 2.5% of their total wealth to feed poor during Ramzan amid pandemic. They can also donate to PM-CARES or CM Relief Fund, said the DGP.

Ramzan and charity

For Muslims around the world, the month of Ramzan is a time of deep reflection and sacrifice. It’s also a time when Muslims make donations known as zakat- the giver is believed to be purified through the act of transferring wealth to the poor. Amid the ongoing pandemic, to help the people in distress, SR Mardi, the DGP of Himachal Pradesh has appealed to all Muslims to perform Zakat and donate a small percentage of their wealth during Ramzan which begins on the evening of Thursday, April 23rd for the year 2020, and end at sundown on Saturday, May 23. He urged them to make a contribution through PM-CARES or CM Relief Fund.

PM-CARES or CM Relief Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 made a fervent appeal to the people of India to contribute to a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’. The PM-CARES Fund has been set up keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead.

