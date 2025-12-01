The recent “anti-pollution” protests in Delhi have highlighted how the Urban Naxals have resorted to the exploitation of significant climate issues to advance their sinister agenda. Notably, Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (bsCEM) and The Himkhand were behind the demonstration, which not only showcased the glorification of the red terror, including the lionisation of commander Madvi Hidma, but also involved a grave assault on the police personnel.

Notably, bsCEM alongside over 40 similar outfits form “Campaign Against State Repression” (CASR), which is focused on venerating left-wing terrorism, while continually denouncing the Indian state and security agencies for their remarkable initiative to achieve a Naxal-free country by 31st March 2026.

The collective has consistently advocated for the release of the overground workers of the Maoists, the “protesters” who assaulted police officers in the national capital using chili spray, Khurram Parvej and Irfan Mehraj, who faced charges of financing terrorism in Kashmir, and Anuradha Bhasin, the managing editor of Kashmir Times. Notably, 14 AK-47 cartridges, several pistol rounds, and three grenade safety levers were uncovered in the office of the newspaper.

These individuals have been charged with serious offenses due to their heinous actions, however, CASR portrayed these cases as a “conspiracy” as it fundamentally supports every anti-India element under the guise of activism, human rights, and other dubious justifications.

Exalting Hidma and anti-India propaganda

As expected, the radical group also mourned the neutralisation of the dreaded Communist Party of India (Maoist) commander Hidma, referring to it as an “extra-judicial killing.” It also criticised “Operation Kagaar” as a tool of the “Brahmanical Hindutva Fascist Indian state,” and described Naxalism as “armed and unarmed mass movements resisting the corporate exploitation of natural resources and displacement in Central India.”

In addition to the misleading claims and the use of such blase terminology, CASR invoked law and order, ironically for the outlawed CPI(M), which neither acknowledges the Indian constitution nor its democracy and has taken up arms against the country. Moreover, the manner in which the violent “people’s governments” of the Maoists wield the power of the gun to oppress the locals and tribals, not only keeping them underdeveloped but also forcing them to live in fear, is well documented.

However, the shackles have at last been broken due to the efforts of the government and security forces. These areas and their residents are now being assimilated into the mainstream as the violent movement counts its last days, with several surrenders and the elimination of its fragile leadership. This significant development has profoundly disturbed these urban naxals, resulting in outrage.

Facilitating Islamists, unrelenting hostility towards India

Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, who not only condemned “Operation Sindoor” and actions against Naxalities but also shared visuals of himself with a firearm on social media, received support from CASR, which demanded an end to his incarceration. Similar sentiments were conveyed regarding Delhi University Professor Hany Babu (son of Kunhu Mohammad), who has been implicated in the Bheema Koregaon violence.

Support was also extended to the infamous “Nazariya: A Queer Feminist Resource Group,” which advertised a vulgar colouring book to students that featured images of naked women wearing dildos and engaged in extremely inappropriate sexual imagery.

When CASR is not shedding tears over the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and advocating for every entity engaged in actions or plots against the nation, it arranges programs for the same and offers platforms to Islamists such as Sharjeel Usmani and others under the pretext of “World Press Freedom Day.”

Another event was conducted to declare that universities were also under siege, with similar propaganda being disseminated to attack the government and promote leftist agendas.

CASR also persistently urged the center to retract “Operation Kagaar” and foster an environment suitable for peace negotiations with the banned CPI(M). Interestingly, it attempted to establish a false equivalence between a legitimate government and an illegal gun-toting group that has been responsible for multiple attacks on security forces, politicians, and civilians.

The cabal even sought to instruct the government to terminate all action and meet the demands of Naxals, accountable for immeasurable death and devastation, who have only been brought to submission due to the assertive policies.

Support for devious minds behind anti-Hindu Delhi riots and SDPI and more

Gulfisha Fatima, who has been consistently denied bail owing to her serious participation in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, has also found an ally in CASR. She had received female demonstrators in Seelampur and Jafrabad and joined WhatsApp groups that planned how the riot plot would be implemented.

Gulfisha also started two of these groups to organise Muslim women and their kids for rallies that were intended to turn violent. Mehmood Paracha, Umar Khalid and Apoorvanand were among those who joined the agitations planned by Gulfisha close to Nadima Masjid and incited people with provocative statements.

CASR also supprted Moideen Kutty K, also known as MK Faizy, president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India’s (PFI). He was booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“Investigation revealed that the office bearers, members and cadres of PFI, were conspiring and raising/collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, Hawala, donations for committing and financing terrorist acts across India,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had disclosed.

The group also made a post regarding Khalid Saifi, another individual accused in the Delhi violence, who operated the “Shaheen Bagh control room” to instigate, organise and perpetuate the unrest. He even participated in the Shahen Bagh protests and coordinated meetings between Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain, who is reportedly responsible for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

bsCEM vandalised Delhi University’s walls with graffiti urging people not to cast ballots prior to last year’s general elections. They wrote, “Ek hi raasta Naxalbari” (the only way is Naxalbari), “Boycott elections, join new democracy,” and other slogans on the walls of Delhi University after which police took action against the offenders which was predictably denounced by CASR.

The outfit also demanded an end to the imprisonment of Sharjeel Imam, a significant conspirator in the Delhi riots, who sought to sever the Siliguri Corridor “chicken’s neck” from India, which would effectively balkanise the country.

CASR hosted another event to assist the Urban Naxals apprehended by the authorities for their involvement in anti-India activities and invited Safoora Zargar to speak at the event. She was charged under the UAPA for her part in the plot that resulted in the riots in Delhi.

Safoora was involved in a scheme to “destroy, destabilise and disintegrate the Government of India to compel it to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the alleged National Register of Citizens,” according to the Delhi Police. She was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on humanitarian grounds in the June 2020 Delhi Riots case.

CASR also held a memorial gathering in honor of GN Saibaba. He was a professor of English at the University of Delhi, and was given a life sentence due to his ties to Maoists. He was later found not guilty and the Bombay High Court judge who delivered the ruling, Rohit B. Deo, left his position in 2023 for personal reasons.

A mass email drive regarding the key conspirator of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots of 2020, Umar Khalid, and other so-called “political prisoners” was also started by the organisation. His speeches, along with the meticulous pre-planning to execute the violence, have been the reason behind his constant incarceration.

It is important to note that the turmoil in Delhi was not just a premeditated conspiracy, but in fact, a regime change operation, as demonstrated by the prosecution in the Supreme Court, which even presented videos of Sharjeel as evidence.

Conclusion

This is just a small insight into the infamous activities of CASR. The group, which consists of Urban Naxals and various anti-Hindu factions, has extended support to every individual from Kashmir to Kerala who has been accused of serious crimes against the Republic of India.

Likewise, its previous account also provided a glimpse into the dubious propaganda, showcasing foreign individuals attempting to interfere in India’s internal matters and even peddling false narratives concerning Kashmir.

Hence, it is not surprising that bsCEM took to the streets to “protest” the rising pollution in the national capital but soon began to commend Hidma and the oppressive Naxal authority in the red corridor regions. Their goal is to impose their warped ideology while trying to present it as a viable alternative to democracy.

CASR’s campaign to represent the accused, who are confronted with serious charges, as victims of a ruthless state and conceal their dreadful offences to generate sympathy in the public’s perception, while also appealing to international audiences.

CASR essentially cries victimhood in the name of journalists, social activists, and others who, in fact, attempt to undermine the Constitution, laws and democratic institutions of the country, support Maoist movements and jihadis. It desires India to submit to every extremist movement, otherwise, it will be branded as “fascist”.