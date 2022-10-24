On Friday (October 21), a 2-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court heard a petition filed by one Shaheen Abdullah wherein he sought urgent intervention against the ‘targeting’ of Muslims in India.

The petitioner also sought direction in order to take proper legal action against the speakers and organizations committing such alleged hate crimes against Muslims under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and other criminal laws.

The Court accordingly directed the Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi to take suo motu action against hate speeches (irrespective of religion) without waiting for a complaint.

The petitioner was represented in the apex court by former Congress leader Kapil Sibal. OpIndia had earlier reported how the former Congress leader lied in court and falsely claimed that BJP leader Parvesh Verma called for a boycott of the Muslim community (even though he did not name any community).

Sibal: No, if they do, they should not make hate speech equally.



Bench: This is the 21st century. Where have we reached in the name of religion? Art 21 speaks of scientific temper. #SupremeCourtOfIndia — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 21, 2022

When Justice KM Joseph asked Sibal whether Muslims have been making hate speeches, he denied knowledge of such a development. He later tried to undo the damage by claiming that Muslims must refrain from making hate speech equally.

“No, if they do, they should not make hate speech equally,” Sibal was quoted as saying. In order to refresh his selective memory, we are pointing out just 15 instances wherein leaders and public figures from the Muslim community made open hate speeches against Hindus.

AIMIM (Inquilab) leader mocks Hindu deities, asks Muslims to buy only from co-religionists

In April this year, AIMIM (Inquilab) leader MA Qavi Abbasi appealed to his community members to buy things only from Muslim-owned shops during the month of Ramzan.

“When they boycott us, we should also boycott them…The sleep of people gets disturbed in the morning. If they have objection to Masjid loud speakers, let there be tit for tat. They have started and we will end it. Lodge a complaint with the police and Pollution Control Board,” he had remarked.

He was also booked by the Hyderabad police but was not arrested in connection to the case. Bolstered by the police inaction, he went on to mock Hindu beliefs and issue death threats to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in May.

Hyderabad based M leader Qavi Abbasi asks Muzlims to do Ramzan shopping at establishments owned by their community & boycott Hiπdus completely@KTRTRS do you have anything to say on this? pic.twitter.com/KT8AGomHrX — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) April 11, 2022

In a viral video, Abbasi was seen making derogatory remarks about Hinduism and labelling the BJP leader as a ‘white-collar prostitute.’

At the very onset, he said, “As you know, the punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad is death in Islam. Whoever commits blasphemy, we announce a bounty of ₹1 crore for killing him/her. We had earlier made a similar announcement for Waseem Rizvi.”

“I announce a bounty of ₹1 crore for killing Nupur Sharma. I want to ask you what was the age of Sita when she married Ram? She was 6. How many wives did King Dasharath have? More than 100. If we start exposing your religion, then, you will be on the road. You are a white-collar prostitute,” he said during his misogynist tirade.

Abbasi then went on to claim that BJP has become a hub of male and female prostitutes. “We have your records. We know how male BJP workers are exploiting their female counterparts. She (Nupur Sharma) is a white-collar prostitute.”

“Whosoever brings disrepute to the honour of Prophet Muhammad, we do not leave him alive. We also don’t let go of the dead easily. This is what Islam teaches us. I am keeping a bounty of ₹1 crore on Nupur Sharma. I am a High Court advocate,” he announced.

Aadil Chishti insults Hindus over ‘animal Gods’ and ‘333 crore Gods’

In June 2022, a Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah named Syed Aadil Chishti was heard insulting Hindu deities in a viral video. “If Nupur Sharma is a Hindu, I have a few questions for her. How can one believe in the existence of 333 crore gods? How is this logical?” he had remarked.

He further said, “Secondly, I would also like to remind Nupur Sharma that in Hindu mythology there is also a mention of Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars. A few of these incarnations are in human form, a few in the form of animal, and a few are hybrids of human and animal forms. I would like to ask her, are these 10 avatars possible or believable? You say that he is one God and then he appears in ten different forms. Some in the form of humans, some in the form of animals and then some in a fusion form.”

Aadil Chishti mockingly claimed, “Thirdly, how will she justify the existence of Lord Ganesh or Lord Hanuman? What I am trying to say that they were not of human form, but you consider them to be your deities. Do these things sound logical? No, they do not.”

#AjmerHateTape



“333 cr gods…wholesale of gods… few are animals…”



Amid the irony of Sarwar Chishti joining a peace march after alleged provocation, his son, Syed Aadil Chishti can be heard apparently mocking Hindu gods@bhanwarpushpen2 joins @Kritsween with analysis. pic.twitter.com/DHMyB1U4Uu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 13, 2022

Khadim Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer dargah threatens to shake Hindustan, calls for economic boycott of Hindus

Sarwar Chishti, a member of the Anjuman Committee of the Ajmer dargah and father of Aadil Chishti, had also threatened to ‘shake’ Hindustan in July this year. In a video, he said, “The situation in the country right now, is such that people are committing blasphemy. They are doing mischief in the glory of the Prophet, in the glory of the Khwaja.”

“We will not tolerate this at all. We will launch such a massive agitation that the whole Hindustan will shake,” he had threatened. Later, an audio clip surfaced on social media wherein Chishti was heard calling for an economic boycott of the Hindu community.

Another cleric, Sarvar Chishty of the Anjuman committee said that if there is mischief in the glory of the prophet it will not be tolerated.



Listen in!@priyanktripathi with more details.@priyanktripathi joins in. pic.twitter.com/3s8af5ZEjL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 6, 2022

“Hindus of Nalla Bazar and Dargah Bazar in the Ajmer Sharif organized a rally supporting Nupur Sharma. They have called to close the shops till 12 in the noon. I request you all to make these people (Hindus) look miserable. Do this work through our groups of KGN (Khwaja Garib Nawaj),” he was heard as saying.

Sarwar Chishti continued, “No one should buy anything from their shops in the Dargah Bazar area and the Nalla Bazar area. They earn only through the lovers of the Khwaja Sahab. And see what courage they are attempting, they are closing the shops in front of us. They are supporting Nupur Sharma. Spread this word everywhere you can, so that no one transacts a single rupee with them.”

Ajmer Dargah calls for economic boycott of Hindus. First killings & now boycott. pic.twitter.com/PKxaLq2U8d — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) July 9, 2022

In April 2021, Sarwar Chishti tried to humiliate the Hindu community by claiming that they were slaves to the Islamic rulers for centuries. “We ruled over you for centuries. We were the rulers, you were the subjects. Don’t try us, or we will rule over you again,” the Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah was heard as saying.

“You will fight with us? With us? You come and bow your head in front of this grave of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty,” Sarwar Chishti continued his vitriolic tirade against the Hindu community. In 2020, he defended the radical Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), and claimed that it was ”saving India’s constitution”.

After friendly warnings of “will rule over you again”, a message of love from Ajmer dargah khadim Syed Sarwar Chisty – “You will fight with us? With us? You come and bow your head in front of this grave of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty” pic.twitter.com/59ys2IE2Qs — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 19, 2021

J&K official uses beef jibes to mock eating habits of Hindu colleague, forces him to convert

In September this year, a complaint was filed by Secretary Panchayat (Rajouri) Sanjeet Sharma against his colleague Abdul Rashid for making derogatory remarks about Hindu beliefs.

He informed that the incident took place when his colleagues, namely, Zaheer Malik (Secretary Panchayat), Utish Ashok(Secretary Panchayat), and Tahir Mirza, MIS Operator and Abdul Rashid went for lunch at Hotel Blue Star in Muradpur.

When they ordered food, only Sharma chose vegetarian options while others ate non-vegetarian food. His refusal to eat non-veg irked Assistant Commissioner Panchayat (Rajouri), who then went on to use “objectionable and un-parliamentary language against Hindu religion”.

Good to see instant action and justice in Jammu & Kashmir after Sanjeet Sharma complained that one Govt official Abdul Rashid Kohli (JKAS) mocked Hindu religion and eating habits of vegetarians in Rajouri. Abdul Rashid Kohli suspended. Inquiry ordered. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5dDugYRRu5 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 7, 2022

Sharma said, “By (mockingly) quoting Vedas, he said if you eat eggs, you will become holy(Pure) for one day, If you eat chicken you will become holy for seven days, If you eat mutton you will become holy for one Month, but I was shocked when he told me that if you eat beef (Cow meat), you will become holy for one year. When I objected to his words, he repeatedly told me it’s a fact which is written in your religious scriptures. He said you didn’t read them.”

He mentioned that the other colleagues present at the table did not intervene. Sharma pointed out, “The others colleagues were mute spectators. He said to go through your religious scriptures, you will convert to Islam. These objectionable comments on religious sanctity shocked me, which was unbearable and unacceptable at any cost.”

Rashid threatened the Hindu officer with administrative action. Sharma wrote to the DM, “Sir, is the services of an employee being ruled as Islamic rule or by laws framed by the Indian constitution? I wondered how an officer can force someone to convert and do against the principles of one’s religion.”

Sanjeet Sharma further asserted that he would resign from his post but would not convert or eat anything undesirable. Later, Abdul Rashid was suspended by District Magistrate Rajouri for hurting the religious sentiments of a Hindu colleague.

Islamic cleric uses derogatory remarks against Shivling

In May, controversial Islamic preacher Ilyas Sharafuddin compared the Shivling to a male body part and said that Hindus had a habit of worshipping the idol and male private organ. He was one of the participants at the ‘Taal Thok Ke‘ debate hosted by Zee News.

Falsely citing the Vedas, Geeta, and Upanishads, Sharafuddin first argued that the Hindu texts mention that ‘people who would worship idols would be sent to hell’. “Hindus should not worship idol, ling and private parts of a human body”, he blatantly said in the debate titled ‘Gyanvapi Survey video reveals the presence of Shivling?’

While refusing to listen to other participants, the cleric burst into laughter and said, “Private parts ki puja nahi honi chahiye (private parts should not be worshipped)”.

When will @hydcitypolice take action against Maulana Ilyas Sharafuddin for insulting & spreading misinformation about Hinduism and for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus? pic.twitter.com/oWAu5wYwfV — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 8, 2022

Sharafuddin called Hindus brainless for worshipping the Hindu deities. “Hindus are ruining the country by worshipping the ling and by performing Yoni Pujan”, he stated this time comparing the Shivling to a stone. He also argued with the other panellists and abused them and was later removed from the debate by the channel.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan bays for Hindu blood in Bareilly

Threats of violence, blatant calls for ‘jihad’ and Hindu genocide are becoming the new normal among Islamic leaders and clerics, despite the best efforts of left-leaning liberals and the so-called ‘secular’ intellectuals to turn a blind eye.

Earlier in January 2022, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a prominent Muslim cleric and chief of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council party (IMC) has once again been seen brazenly provoking Muslims against Hindus. Tauqeer Raza Khan, once an ally of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, was heard flagrantly threatening Hindus, “If we rise, you can’t hide”.

“I see the anger within my Muslim youths and I am afraid that the day this anger bursts out, the day I lose control over them… I want to warn my Hindu brothers that I’m scared that the day my Muslim youths are forced to take the law into their hands, you will not find a place to hide anywhere in India”, said the Islamic leader, while displaying his extreme hate for the Hindus.

#Breaking | #HindusWarned



’20 lakh Muslims listening … I’m afraid my Hindu brothers, if my youth takes law into their hands, you won’t find any place to hide in India’, Maulana Taukeer Raza Khan over the ‘Dharam Sansad’ controversy.



Amir Haque & @RShivshankar with analysis. pic.twitter.com/IYZpkopPvu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 7, 2022

This brazen display of Hinduphobia by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan isn’t new. In December 2021, the radical Islamist had brazenly urged for a bloodbath in the country if CAA is not repealed. “We are Allah wale, what we say it happens, there will be blood bath Inshallah”, the Islamic leader had said while admonishing PM Modi for bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Amanatullah Khan calls for the beheading of Yati

On April 1, 2021, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, head priest of Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, had spoken at an event held at the Press Club of India when he urged Hindus to be fearless in highlighting the character of Prophet Muhammad. In accordance with the Sharia (Islamic law), AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan issued a death threat calling for his beheading.

In a tweet, Khan said, “We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this.”

Amanatullah Khan Facebook post

In a video posted by ‘Hindustan LIVE Farhan Yahiya’, Amanatullah Khan could be seen giving threats of violence. “If Muslims are silent today, then, it is only because they are tackling the issue shrewdly. If Muslims hit the streets, they will teach a lesson (eenth se eenth baja denge).”

“Muslims of the world cannot tolerate insult to Prophet Muhammad. If you believe otherwise, then, it is your misunderstanding. Muslims are dealing with the issue shrewdly as they don’t want the harmony of the country to be destroyed,” he cautioned.

Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Takbir’, the AAP MLA said, “There will be sermons in every mosque during jummah and the government will wake up then. I strongly believe this will happen in every nook and corner of the country and a memorandum will be submitted (against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati).”

Islamic cleric wishes death upon 50 crore Indians

During the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, a video of Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui dating February 26, 2020, went viral on social media. He was seen addressing a large gathering of followers and praying to Allah to kill 50 crore Indians with the virus. Siddiqui is an Islamist from Furfura sharif

In the video, the cleric was heard referring to anti-Hindu Delhi riots and saying, “Recently I have got the news that mosques are being set on fire, mosques are being burnt for the last two days. I think something is going to happen within a month. May Allah accept our prayers. May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India. Am I saying something wrong? It is absolutely blissful.”

রাজনীতি শুধু রাজনীতি না, জনসেবা! জনগনের কল্যাণের জন্য একজন প্রতিনিধি কে জনতা বেছে নেন। আজ এই সকল মানুষেরা রাজনীতি তে এসে মানুষের মৃত্যু কামনা করে। মানুষ ই এর বিচার করবেন।@tathagata2 pic.twitter.com/RO375Zn1w5 — Laxman Mahato (@imlaxmanmahato) March 4, 2021

His genocidal statement was well-received by his followers as they applauded in unison. Siddiqui also said that he did not mind whether he would die or survive but he would surely take Hindus with him.

However, he later claimed that he was quoted ‘out of context.’ In an attempt to water down the vitriol that he spewed earlier, Siddiqui went on to say that he respected “India’s secularism” and that he had worked for the people, irrespective of religion and caste.

Siddiqui yields strong influence over young Muslim voters in the four districts of Hooghly, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Sensing an opportunity to make his way to the State Legislative Assembly, he floated the Indian Secular Front (ISF) party in January 2021 and joined hands with Congress and CPIM.

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus: Waris Pathan

In February 2020, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was seen inciting Muslims at an anti-CAA rally in Gulbarga city of Karnataka, in the presence of party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

He incited Muslims by claiming that the time had come for them to unite and ‘achieve freedom’. He added that even though Muslims are just 15 crore in the country, they can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus. Waris Pathan further warned Hindus to be scared of Muslims and reminded them of the brutal consequences if his co-religionists united together.

“We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. The time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests). Do not forget, these are lionesses who have come out yet and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite together,” he continued.

Pathan threatened, “We are 15 crores but be aware we can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus and imagine what we can do to you.” It was not unsurprising to hear such blatant Hinduphobic hate speech from AIMIM leader Waris Pathan as his party and its leadership had been issuing such venomous statements to incite Muslims of the country.

Akbaruddin Owaisi and his threat of ’15 minutes’

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made an inflammatory and inciteful speech against Hindus in 2012. In his speech, he made an open challenge to Hindus and warned that they would not survive if the police were to be removed for 15 minutes.

“Dear Hindustan, we are 25 crores and you all are 100 crores, right? Fine. You are far ahead of us in numbers. Remove the police for 15 minutes and we will see who is more powerful.” Owaisi junior’s remarks were received amidst thunderous applause from his fanatic supporters.

“Remove the Police for 15 minutes! Be it a thousand, a lakh or even one crore impotent(Hindus), even if they try collectively, they will not be able to give birth to a single one. These people are not able to see us face to face. When the Muslim becomes weak, only then these impotent (Hindus) arrive,” Owaisi remarked in his hateful incitement against Hindus.

He says about Hindu gods & goddesses “Main unke manhoos naam iss mubarak mehfil mein nahi lena chahta”. The crowd roars in approval.



In India, if you oppose such behaviour or respond to it, you are branded communal & cases are filed against you.#ArrestAkbaruddinOwaisi pic.twitter.com/4sYeZyLosx — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) June 8, 2022

Despite the videographic evidence, a court in Hyderabad ruled that the speech of Akbaruddin Owaisi did not constitute hate speech and thus acquitted him of all charges.

‘Allah has given us the right to Jihad’, cleric incites Muslims to take up arms

On December 18, 2019, an Islamist youtube channel named ‘MK Islamic’ uploaded a repugnant speech by one Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah in which he was seen openly threatening to wage ‘jihad’ in India. He rationalised his dangerous remarks by falsely claiming that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are anti-Muslim.

In the middle of his hate speech, the Maulana was heard boasting that the rioters, who burnt down the deputy CM’s headquarters in Assam and gheraoed the chief minister’s residence, were his co-religionists. He said that the panic created in Assam by the Muslims was just a teaser and warned that his community members could create a similar situation in the entire country.

Indian Mullah warns Jihad from Sharia pic.twitter.com/dAoBLSuWB5 — Priya (@priyaakulkarni2) December 23, 2021

Last month, a fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi sentenced the Islamic cleric to a ten-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting and blackmailing a woman from Varanasi. He was also fined ₹10,000 by the court.

Islamists raise ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans across India on Milad un Nabi

On October 9, a procession was taken out in Pipad town of district Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in which the participating Islamists raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the main accused was arrested. Identified as Roshan Ali, the accused was reportedly involved in communal violence in the past as well.

Controversial slogans were raised during procession for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Pipar city of Jodhpur.



Police has arrested Roshan Ali, the main person who raised the controversial slogans and others are being identified: Anil Kayal, SP Rular Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/aCbGspVDyv — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 9, 2022

Notably, All India Muslim Jamaat had issued a decree on October 8 in which they had asked not to raise ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans during the procession on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The decree was issued for Muslims across the country.

Opindia had reported about 8 instances where the contentious slogan was raised on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary.

The hate speeches by Islamists have led to real-life acts of violence against adherents of the Hindu Faith. Several such Islamists have remained immune to both police and judicial action. This has however not prevented their co-religionists to weave an imaginary tale of ‘Muslim genocide’ in India.

It serves well to remember that if these extremists are allowed to have their way, they won’t flinch from pulling off another Kishan Bharwad, Kanhaiya Lal, or Kamlesh Tiwari.

It is indeed alarming that despite open calls of violence and threats against the majority community, the Islamist leaders still portray false victimhood and senior advocates and politicians like Kapil Sibal try to false claims in court.